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DB Lock's avatar
DB Lock
9h

Uh hard no! Miller is spot on. I see you trashing him means he is spot on

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Lizzy McMAGA's avatar
Lizzy McMAGA
9h

I like Miller because he does know his Constitution and is tough with those who don't. He gets his job done. I'm sorry to hear that some of the White hats can't get calls with Trump, and there should be a good handling for that. Miller is usually right on the mark, though, so I wouldn't want to get rid of Miller.

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