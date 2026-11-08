By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

November 8, 2026

Stephen Miller’s fawning admiration for President Donald J. Trump is “creepy as fuck,” a White Hat source with no love for the new White House Chief of Staff told Real Raw News.

On Friday, President Trump canned Wiles and named Miller, who had served as deputy chief of staff for domestic policy, as her successor.

Real Raw News predicted that if Republicans lost the midterm, President Trump would fire either Wiles or Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

At no point did we think he’d terminate Miller, the architect of President Trump’s immigration policies, who has stood by President Trump since early 2015.

Although Miller’s a MAGA favorite, he’s been an obstacle to White Hat operations, our source said, echoing sentiment we’ve heard from other White Hats at GITMO and Camp Pendleton.

They refer to Miller as a “Trump whisperer” whose ingrained animosity for the military has hampered White Hats’ ability to arrest and prosecute treasonous Deep Staters.

After six Democratic lawmakers, led by Senator Mark Kelley, last year published to social media a 90-second video encouraging armed forces members to decide for themselves the difference between a lawful and unlawful order, Staff Judge Advocate Major General David Bligh issued a bullet-pointed list of charges against the “seditious six.”

Two days later, Gen. Bligh received a reply, not from President Trump but from Stephen Miller. “Stay in your lane,” Miller purportedly wrote back. “It’s the DOJ’s jurisdiction, not yours.”

According to our source, White Hats had uncovered justifiable evidence to indict Maureen Comey, Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York, daughter of the late James Comey, for treason days after former Attorney General Pam Bondi fired her on July 16, 2025.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part VI – James Comey)

JAG requested permission to apprehend Maureen Comey, but President Trump allegedly refused.

“Miller convinced Trump the DOJ, not the military, should handle the case,” our source said.

The DOJ’s case collapsed, and Maureen Comey sued the US government in federal court.

On October 26, 2026, US District Court Judge Jesse Furman, an Obama appointee, ruled the firing unlawful and ordered retroactive reinstatement.

“If we were allowed to do our job, she’d be at GITMO,” our source said.

He added that White Hats, including Generals Smith and Bligh, have to jump through hoops to speak with President Trump because White House staffers like Miller, Natalie Harp, and Dan Scavino screen his calls and often hang up on White Hats.

“Don’t know what these people have against the military, but they’re definitely screwing things up for us,” our source said.

“We’re seeing in Miller what we saw in officials swearing fealty to a man instead of the Constitution during the criminal Biden regime. Biden made generals pledge allegiance to him.”

Miller yesterday said, “I swear to you, and I pledge to you, my President, my absolute loyalty, my unwavering commitment, and my total devotion.”

“No man should deify another man,” our source said.

“We all live under one King: The Lord our Savior Jesus Christ, and abide by the Constitution. No man is God. Miller, for whatever reason, exerts ridiculous influence over POTUS. I think he’s evil and wants to usurp Trump’s authority. Maybe he put a spell on Trump.”

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