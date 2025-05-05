Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hermit Hank's avatar
Hermit Hank
3h

Planning to murder innocents for any reason deserves the death penalty!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Al Neuman's avatar
Al Neuman
7h

just wonder how well it's documented and whether it's all true?!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture