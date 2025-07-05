Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

July 5, 2025

White Hats suspect that imposters posing as federal agents have abducted or killed missing persons caught in the inescapable biblical flood that drenched central Texas over the 4th of July Weekend, which reportedly killed 24 people, with many others missing, including two dozen Girl Scouts at a summer camp in Kerr County.

The devastation struck worst in Kerr County as torrential and unrelenting rain broke the banks of the Guadalupe River.

A foot of rain fell in two hours, inundating campgrounds, businesses, and homes, and turning residential streets into a raging whitewater river.

Searchers used helicopters, boats, and drones to look for victims and to rescue stranded people, as 911 calls flooded local police stations.

A spokesperson for the Kerrville Police Department said the death toll would likely be “catastrophic.”

First responders and US Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division performed 240 water rescues, pulling citizens from flooded homes, rooftops, and cars submerged in chest-high water.

The 101st has been in Texas since January; they arrived after President Donald J. Trump authorized the military to help Texas National Guardsmen and CBP personnel secure a swath of the border where new walls are being built to deter illegal aliens from trespassing on US soil.

A White Hat source and senior 101st NCO, CSM Charles D. Walker, told Real Raw News that the division’s commander, Major General David W. Gardner, pulled 100 troops off the border and directed them to aid ongoing rescue efforts in Kerr County.

The soldiers, our source, arrived in the disaster zone amid hammering precipitation that slowed their movements to a crawl.

In the evening and overnight, the soldiers saved 50 people from certain death, then stopped at a still-open eatery, Café on the Ridge, to replenish their strength before venturing back to the storm.

There, a restaurant manager, Joseph Davis, told soldiers he had seen eight masked men wearing ICE and FEMA jackets corralling 14 men, women, and children into a Dickey’s barbeque restaurant two blocks from Café on the Ridge.

“These supposed agents had government gear and badges, but pushed the people, and they were all Caucasian and definitely not illegal aliens, into the restaurant.

Didn’t sound right. We’ve seen this before—either fired feds or imposters pretending to be federal agents in storm zones,” our source said.

Upon learning of the alleged incident, he added, soldiers went to Dickey’s restaurant, but the place was dark, deserted, and lifeless, except for streaks of fresh blood and what appeared to be a human kidney on the floor.

US NORTHCOM, he told RRN, had asked the DHS whether FEMA or DHS agents were active in the affected Texas counties.

“DHS official Tricia McLaughin told us, unequivocally, that no federal forces were in Kerr County,” our source said.

“Something evil is happening here—people and Girl Scouts gone missing. We’ll keep investigating, and, with God’s grace, hopefully we’ll find all of them alive.”