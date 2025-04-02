By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

April 2, 2025

White Hats are investigating whether Democratic-backed Susan Crawford, who seemingly defeated Trump-endorsed Brad Schimel in yesterday’s contentious Wisconsin supreme court election, engaged in election fraud, a source in General Eric M. Smith’s office told Real Raw News.

As reported thoroughly throughout the 2024 primaries and general election, White Hats played a pivotal role in averting a repeat of the 2020 stolen election.

Their massive electronic surveillance and boots-on-the-ground campaigns in battleground states led to dozens of arrests and prevented the casting of untold illegal votes.

Compromised voting machines were seized.

Illegal aliens paid to vote for the now-incarcerated Kamala Harris were deported.

Federal Election Commission officials found themselves behind bars instead of cashing checks they’d received to hinder Republican voters and flip votes for Harris.

Some sources suggest White Hats stopped nearly two million fraudulent votes.

If so, assuming Crawford cheated her way to victory in Wisconsin yesterday, why couldn’t the White Hats ingeniously expose corruption before rather than after her victory celebration?

Sources say the answer is that the White Hats’ book of business, so to speak, fundamentally mutated following Kash Patel’s and Pam Bondi’s confirmation hearings.

Simply put, President Trump has entrusted the DOJ and FBI with fulfilling tasks he had delegated to the White Hats during the criminal Biden regime’s reign of terror.

“Many among us have resumed typical military responsibilities, eh, we’re not out in the field chasing Deep Staters. Many Marines and people in the Special Operations community are training for non-Deep State ops. I can’t talk about them because they’re classified. That’s not to say we’re dead by attrition or that we’ve been neutered—we’re still responsible for enforcing the hundreds of thousands of outstanding Deep State indictments issued from 2016-2024. But preempting election fraud got removed from our duties, well, at least until last night,” our source explained.

He added that on March 26, Gen. Smith, having had experience with election fraudsters, made an impassioned appeal to both Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and President Trump, requesting permission to deploy undercover White Hats to Green Bay, Maidson, Milwaukee, and Kenosha to investigate unconfirmed intelligence reports that Soros-sponsored operatives were paying residents to vote for Crawford.

President Trump allegedly denied the request, saying if Crawford somehow won, the DOJ would comprehensively scrutinize the election results.

At 11:30 p.m. last night, Crawford declared she had won, calling the win an indisputable repudiation of President Trump’s and Elon Musk’s policies.

However, according to our source, Crawford phoned Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, a Democrat, at 7:15 p.m., 45 minutes before polls closed statewide, to tell him she had won.

“We were told not to put men in the field, but no one said we couldn’t eavesdrop,” our source said.

At midnight, General Smith shared with President Trump the phone call Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command had intercepted and requested permission to probe the results.

“This time, the President agreed but asked us to coordinate any findings with the DOJ. As always, we abide by the President’s directives,” our source said.

Asked whether White Hats feel subservient to the DOJ, he said, “Our achievements are documented. Achievement is its own reward; pride obscures it.”