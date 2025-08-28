Tuzara Post Newsletter

Willard Hall
5h

It is not accurate to conflate the following: "...federal vaccine [recommendations and] data...." The "rollback" decision IS INFORMED by the data obtained from federal data bases.

Clarence Robert Dember jr
5h

The CDC as over sight to the mRNA inoculations has failed to curtail the clear harm this coercion has caused. Moreover, further attempts to broaden the inoculation to healthy children without the double blind gold standard trials which have become the standard required for drug approval was not a priority. Medical ethics should have stopped the harm when it became apparent.

