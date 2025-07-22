By Willow Tohi

July 22, 2025

China will sentence fentanyl traffickers to death under a renewed pact with President Donald Trump.

The Halt All Lethal Trafficking Act mandates minimum 10-year prison terms for distributing 100+ grams of fentanyl.

Over 450,000 Americans have died from synthetic opioid overdoses since 2015.

President Trump imposed 20% tariffs on China to penalize its role in fentanyl supply chains.

Critics warn the law risks overincarceration and fails to address the root causes of addiction.

President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday at the White House that China will uphold an agreement with his administration to impose the death penalty on individuals manufacturing or distributing fentanyl into the U.S., while signing the Halt All Lethal Trafficking of Fentanyl Act (HALT Act).

President Donald Trump holds up the "Halt All Lethal Trafficking of Fentanyl Act," which strengthens prison sentences for fentanyl traffickers, after signing it in the East Room of the White House on July 16, 2025. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

The legislation establishes mandatory minimum 10-year prison sentences for trafficking over 100 grams of fentanyl, a substance responsible for over 450,000 overdose deaths in the U.S. since 2015.

The president linked the move to broader punitive measures, including 20% tariffs on Chinese goods, accusing Beijing of enabling the crisis through lax enforcement of precursor chemicals.

President Trump framed the actions as a moral imperative, stating, “We will not rest until we end the overdose epidemic once and for all.”

The HALT Fentanyl Act: Stricter penalties for traffickers

The bipartisan-supported HALT Act reclassifies all fentanyl-related substances as Schedule 1 drugs—denoting no accepted medical use—under the Controlled Substances Act.

Distributors of 100 grams or more (enough to kill 50,000, per DEA estimates) face mandatory minimum sentences of 10 years.

The law aims to close loopholes exploited by drug cartels, who alter fentanyl compounds to evade detection. Examples include carfentanil, 100 times stronger than fentanyl, which flourished as analogs escaped federal prohibitions.

Symbolically, President Trump surrounded himself with families of victims such as Anne Funder, whose son Weston died at 15 after unknowingly ingesting counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl. “You changed the narrative,” Funder told President Trump, acknowledging his administration’s focus on punitive measures.

Trade penalties and diplomatic accusations: Tariffs as a force multiplier

President Trump’s threat of economic sanctions underscores his administration’s push to hold China accountable.

Since his 2025 re-inauguration, tariffs of 20% have been applied to all Chinese imports, with $billions in penalties cited as retribution for Beijing’s role in global fentanyl supply chains.

The president cited an executive order he signed in 2017, which designated drug trafficking tribes and transnational networks—including the Chinese Communist Party—as national security threats.

While China banned two fentanyl precursors in July 2025 (post-meetings with U.S. officials), critics note prior assurances.

A 2020 promise by China to restrict 80 fentanyl analogs was deemed ineffective by U.S. officials, who argue precursor chemicals continue flowing into Mexican cartels.

“They deliver much of the fentanyl… some would say all of it,” President Trump stated, framing enforcement as overdue.

A divided response: Incarceration vs. Treatment Solutions

Opponents, like Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), argue the law prioritizes “War on Drugs” tactics over public health.

“This bill enables a political stunt,” Markey declared, citing concerns it may disrupt addiction treatment research and exacerbate incarceration rates in marginalized communities.

Overdose death rates have declined slightly, falling to 97,000 annually in 2024 from 113,000 in 2023, but deaths remain the top cause for Americans aged 18-44.

Fentanyl’s sheer lethality—fatal doses often smaller than a grain of salt—has politicized responses.

While the White House emphasizes deterrence, detractors stress addressing addiction through medical treatment and reducing stigma.

The Century Foundation warns the HALT Act’s focus on supply-side restrictions “distracts from proven harm reduction methods like overdose-reversal medication.”

Fentanyl’s decade-long toll and escalating diplomacy

The crisis accelerated post-2016, when illicit fentanyl imports from China surged.

Over 3,000 Americans were killed monthly last year, most blissfully unaware of fentanyl’s role in counterfeit pills (e.g., Adderall or Xanax).

Early efforts included President Trump’s 2017 executive order targeting transnational crime networks, but critics say enforcement lapsed.

By 2023, over 400,000 deaths were tied to illicit fentanyl since 2016, per the DEA.

China’s recent actions highlight diplomatic tensions.

Earlier this year, it executed four Canadian dual citizens for drug offenses, spurring global outcry. Beijing’s adherence to the death penalty for fentanyl could signal a nod to President Trump’s “tough on crime” rhetoric, though experts question efficacy.

A divergent roadmap for ending the opioid crisis

As President Trump lauds the HALT Act and China’s death penalty pledge, the nation remains divided on the best path to address addiction.

Proponents see the death penalty and stricter laws as necessary deterrents, while critics stress over-incarceration risks and the need for drug treatment expansion.

The administration’s policies blend law enforcement and symbolism—but whether the combination halts the deadliest overdose wave in U.S. history remains uncertain.

One victim’s mother summed up the stakes:

“This is not just about saving lives… it’s about honoring those we’ve lost.”

