August 11, 2026

TASK FORCE DOCKET FY 2026 VOLUME I

A public record of the fraud, waste, and corruption identified by the Trump Administration’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud since January 2025.

The online “Fraud Ledger” said the Trump Administration has uncovered nearly $230 billion in fraud and stopped approximately $56.4 billion in fraudulent payments through its efforts to identify waste, abuse and improper spending across federal programs.

Fraud Uncovered $229.9B SINCE JAN 2025 · ESTIMATED

Fraud Stopped / Yr $56.4B ANNUALIZED · ADMIN ACTIONS

Fraud Enforced $55.5B INDICTMENTS · SETTLEMENTS

Documented Actions 25 CHARGES · SUSPENSIONS · POLICIES

By the Numbers.

Each partner agency reported three figures to the Task Force. Fraud uncovered represents total estimated fraud identified through data analysis.

Fraud stopped counts the dollars saved annually through administrative actions such as provider suspensions and rule changes.

Fraud enforced covers dollars recovered through indictments, settlements, and civil monetary penalties. All figures reflect the period since January 2025.

Healthcare spending represents a major portion of the government’s fraud and improper payment problems.

The largest categories included Medicare and Medicaid, with Medicaid accounting for tens of billions of dollars in estimated improper payments.

The Department of Health and Human Services: Uncovered $96.2 billion, stopped $46.1 billion of fraud in HHS-related programs, and enforced $30.5 billion in recovery actions.

Federal auditors caution that improper payments are not automatically evidence of fraud.

The Government Accountability Office defines improper payments as funds that “shouldn’t have been made or were made in the incorrect amount,” which can include administrative errors, eligibility mistakes or insufficient documentation.

The GAO estimated that federal agencies made approximately $186 billion in improper payments government-wide in fiscal year 2025, bringing the total estimate since 2003 to roughly $3 trillion.

Investigators have targeted Medicare and Medicaid fraud schemes involving false medical claims, phantom providers, unnecessary procedures and improper billing, while watchdog agencies continue to stress that reducing improper payments requires fixing administrative problems in addition to fraud prevention efforts.

The White House said the new tracker will continue to be updated as federal agencies report additional enforcement actions and taxpayer savings.

FLAGSHIP ACTIONS · AUGUST 2026

The Top Ten.

The Task Force’s ten highest-impact anti-fraud actions since January 2025, drawn from the White House’s August 2026 report.

HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES (HHS) · CMS

Medicaid Fraud Deferrals

CMS held states accountable for the first time for Medicaid fraud, deferring federal financial participation of over $2 billion from California and over $500 million from Minnesota.

HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES (HHS)· OIG

MFCU Oversight & Enforcement Surge

HHS-OIG decertified the Medicaid Fraud Control Units in New York and Hawaii to hold underperforming states accountable. CMS and HHS-OIG launched a new Medicaid fraud war room, saving $200 million in its first 90 days.

$200M War room · 90 days

$60M/yr NY MFCU decertified

$2M/yr HI MFCU decertified

US DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE (USDA)

SNAP Retailer Fraud Crackdown

USDA undertook a major enforcement surge against SNAP retailers: permanent disqualification of 735 retailers, term disqualification of 3,739 more, and elimination of 1,629 fraudulent point-of-sale devices.

$141.7M/yr Permanent disqualifications

$260.4M/yr Term disqualifications

$115M POS devices eliminated

HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES (HHS) · CMS

Medicare Provider Moratoria & Terminations

CMS announced nationwide 6-month moratoria on new hospice, home health, and durable medical equipment providers. CMS then eliminated 800 fraudulent hospice and home health providers and 900 fraudulent DME providers. Savings estimated on 2025 billing.

$1.4B Hospice / home health

$1.6B Durable medical equipment

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

Student Loan Fraud Elimination

The Department of Education launched anti-fraud tools for FAFSA and required identity verification by schools, saving $1 billion in FY2025 from targeted reviews.

A new real-time anti-fraud system is expected to stop an estimated $1 billion in fraudulent loans in FY2026.

$1B FY 2025 saved

$1B FY 2026 estimated

SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION

Small Business Loan Anti-Fraud Surge

The Small Business Administration referred 562,000 borrowers with $22.2 billion in fraudulent PPP funds to Treasury for collections and suspended tens of thousands of fraudulent recipients from participating in future programs.

$22.2B Referred to Treasury

562K Borrowers referred

DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT (HUD)

Ending LA Homelessness Fraud

HUD suspended payment to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) pending the outcome of a fraud investigation. LAHSA has had over a decade of noncompliance, including conflicts of interest and multiple failed audits.

$220M/yr LAHSA payments suspended

DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT (HUD)

Protecting Disaster Relief: VIHFA Suspension

HUD suspended payment to the Virgin Islands Housing Finance Authority, which received $1.9 billion in disaster relief funds, pending the outcome of a fraud investigation. VIHFA has substantially mismanaged funds, failed multiple audits, and failed to administer the recovery program it was responsible for.

$1.9B Disaster funds under investigation

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR (DOL)

Unemployment Insurance Fraud Prevention

DOL undertook a major anti-fraud surge in Unemployment Insurance, cracking down on lax state enforcement and setting new state standards. DOL-OIG recovered $512 million in fraudulent UI loans to the Treasury, and DOL identified $1 billion in COVID-era unemployment benefits sitting on unused prepaid debit cards, demanding that banks freeze these payments.

$500M Integrity tools · saved

$512M OIG · recovered

$1B Bank freezes

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE (DOJ · FBI)

Criminal Fraud Enforcement

The FBI created the Most Wanted Fraudsters list and captured four fugitives in the first five weeks. The DOJ charged 109 defendants with $5.4 billion in intended loss, secured 152 guilty pleas or convictions, and sentenced 116 defendants to a collective 4,862 months in prison.

$5.4B Intended loss charged

152 Pleas / convictions

4,862 Months sentenced

Most Wanted Fraudsters captured

i. Said Abdullahi Eregsurrendered, Minnesota $4M scheme

ii. Herbert Kimble captured, Philippines $1.2B scheme

iii. Elaine Esco captured, Jamaica $32M scheme

iv. Khalid Satary captured, Middle East $547M scheme

The U.S. Government Accountability Office building in Washington on May 22, 2025. Madalina Vasiliu/The Epoch Times.

By Sylvia Xu

The federal government lost up to more than a half-trillion dollars to fraud each year over a five-year period, according to an April 15 report from the Government Accountability Office.

Federally funded, state-run programs are major targets, according to April 15 testimony from Robert Westbrooks, former federal inspector general.

Westbrooks said problems can occur when states control the disbursement of federal funds because that can reduce accountability and incentives.

Based on data from fiscal years 2018 through 2022, the federal watchdog estimated that the federal government lost between $233 billion and $521 billion annually to fraud.

Here is what is known about the primary sources of financial drain.

Misuse of Pandemic Relief

Fraud risk increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic because the federal government had to distribute about $4.5 trillion in relief funds very quickly, said Seto J. Bagdoyan, director of forensic audits and investigative services.

An estimated $300 billion was lost to fraud in three pandemic relief programs over three years.

Fraud in unemployment insurance during the COVID-19 pandemic was estimated at between $100 billion and $135 billion—about 11 percent to 15 percent of unemployment benefits paid during the national health emergency, according to the federal watchdog.

Fraud in the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program totaled about $200 billion, according to a 2024 staff report from the House Committee on Small Business.

The report found that self-certification policies and a lack of administrative capacity created vulnerabilities that were easily exploited.

Additionally, these three programs disbursed roughly $79 billion in potentially fraudulent payments because of more than 1.4 million potentially identity-stolen or invalid Social Security numbers, according to the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee estimate.

These applications were approved even though the Social Security numbers were associated with the wrong names or birthdates, or belonged to people who had died.

Agencies could have prevented the theft of billions of dollars by verifying that applicant names matched Social Security numbers or by flagging suspicious IP addresses, according to the pandemic oversight committee.

Stolen Benefits

Programs that provide food, housing, and health care are considered “big, soft targets” for fraudsters because they are large and often have weak controls, Westbrooks testified before the House of Representatives.

Among a total of 937 government benefit fraud convictions in fiscal year 2024, more than 70 percent of offenders had little to no prior criminal history, with a median loss of about $138,000, according to the U.S. Sentencing Commission.

From 2023 through March 2025, taxpayers lost more than $600 million to food stamp theft, with an average of $267 million in benefits stolen per year, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

People who receive food stamps benefits get them as a monthly deposit loaded onto an Electronic Benefit Transfer card, which is like a debit card. Beneficiaries can use these cards to buy groceries.

Thieves access these accounts through card skimming, card cloning, phishing, bot attacks, and stolen numbers, according to a December report from the Government Accountability Office.

Tennessee, New York, and California led the nation in reported food stamp theft over the two years.

Improper Payments

Beyond intentional theft, major money losses are attributed to improper payments—funds distributed in the wrong amount or to ineligible recipients.

For fiscal year 2024, an estimated total of improper payments across 68 programs reached $162 billion, according to a 2025 federal watchdog report.

That accounted for nearly 13.5 percent of federal grants to state and local governments.

Medicaid, a joint federal-state insurance program providing coverage to more than 81 million low-income Americans, receives federal grants of nearly $600 billion every year.

In fiscal year 2024, estimated improper payments in Medicaid were $31 billion, with an error rate of 5 percent, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, a federal nutrition program commonly referred to as food stamps, had an estimated 10.5 billion in improper payments, accounting for 11 percent of errors.

Protecting State Funds

The State Financial Officers Foundation—40 officers including treasurers, auditors, and comptrollers from 28 states—oversees more than $3 trillion in state funds.

In 2025, these state financial officers have protected more than $28 billion in state funds, according to a February report from the State Financial Officers Foundation.

This included stopping roughly $5.7 billion in waste, fraud, and abuse, as well as overseeing $22.3 billion in investment earnings and unclaimed property returned to citizens.

Leading the states in reported savings, Florida’s chief financial officer identified $1.86 billion in excessive local government spending. In North Carolina, the state auditor found more than $1.04 billion in lapsed salaries across 46 state agencies.

In Kentucky, State Auditor Allison Ball uncovered more than $836 million in wasted Medicaid payments. Kentucky paid managed-care organizations for Medicaid recipients who were already being covered and paid for by another state, according to Ball.

The auditor’s office also helped reduce the food stamp payment error rate from 9.1 percent to 3.5 percent in one year.

“But there is still more work to be done,” Ball said, as error rates reached nearly 48 percent for Medicaid long-term care and 29 percent for the Kentucky Medicare Savings Program.

“These error rates likely implicate hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding.”

WATCH: Raven Moonstone on X: “🚨🚨 THEY JUST EXPOSED IT 🚨🚨 Nearly 100% of House Democrats just VOTED AGAINST killing $30 BILLION in pure federal waste, fraud, and abuse. Read that again. They had the chance to stop the bleeding… and they protected the scam instead. This isn’t politics. This is CORRUPTION https://t.co/Idi59kd6MN” / X

READ MORE:

Report Exposes Billions in Uncovered Fraud, Waste as Watchdog Coalition Offers Support to President Trump’s Crackdown

Trump Administration Health and Human Services (HHS) Freezes Federal Child Care Funding TO ALL STATES In Wake of Minnesota Somali Fraud

Vice President JD Vance Claims President Trump Fraud Task Force Uncovered $230B as White House Expands Crackdown

DOJ & FBI Expose Massive $6.5 Billion Healthcare Fraud Takedown: 455 Defendants Across 45 States, including 90 Doctors & Licensed Medical Professionals ARRESTED

BOTTOMLINE

The White House launched “The Fraud Ledger” as a public dashboard tracking fraud, waste, and corruption identified by the Trump Administration’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud (chaired by Vice President JD Vance) since January 2025.

Fraud uncovered: $229.9 billion (estimated total identified through data analysis by partner agencies).

Fraud stopped / year (annualized): $56.4 billion (dollars saved annually via administrative actions such as provider suspensions and rule changes).

Fraud enforced: $55.5 billion (dollars recovered through indictments, settlements, and civil monetary penalties).

These figures reflect the period since January 2025 and come from reports submitted by partner agencies to the Task Force.

SBA figures include referrals of hundreds of thousands of borrowers with tens of billions in suspected fraudulent or delinquent pandemic-era (PPP) loans.

HHS actions include Medicaid payment deferrals (e.g., over $2 billion from California and $500 million from Minnesota cited as high-impact) and other Medicare/Medicaid enforcement.

The ledger also lists a “top ten” of highest-impact actions (Medicaid deferrals, SNAP retailer crackdowns, provider terminations/moratoria, loan referrals, etc.) and a chronological record of enforcement steps, suspensions, indictments, and policy changes drawn from White House and agency announcements.

Independent historical estimates (such as a prior GAO government-wide range) have placed annual federal fraud losses in the hundreds of billions.

The ledger is designed for ongoing updates as a transparent tracking tool.

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