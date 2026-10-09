By JACK TOLEDO

October 9, 2026

The White House is monitoring a plague outbreak in Russia after a lab technician died and hundreds of people she came into contact with were placed in quarantine.

An official with the Trump administration told Axios on Sunday that the administration is ‘aware, monitoring the outbreak, and assessing options.’

Darya Shipilova, 28, was reportedly working at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute in Siberia when she was exposed to pneumonic plague.

Shipilova told medical staff she had accidentally broken a test tube holding live bacteria, according to news outlet Lyudi Baikala.

She then became unwell while on a field expedition with colleagues in Buryatia, beside Russia’s eastern border with Mongolia.

Shipilova was admitted to hospital on September 29 and placed on a ventilator but died two days later.

She came into contact with roughly 200 people, who are now being monitored over fears of an outbreak.

Three hospitals in the region have been placed under secure measures, as a mask mandate has been put in place.

Lab worker Darya Shipilova, 28, died in Siberia of pneumonic plague after allegedly breaking a test tube

Health officials have been pictured in the Irkutsk region wearing hazmat suits amid the plague response, as a mask mandate has also been put in place

Irkutsk Governor Igor Kobzev said that those being monitored had not shown signs of illness and had tested negative for the disease, according to The Moscow Times.

The hospital where Shipilova was treated is among the medical facilities placed under quarantine. The others have taken in those who came into contact with Shipilova.

Pneumonic plague causes a severe lung infection, with symptoms including fever, shortness of breath and coughing up blood, which typically begin to show between three and seven days after contact.

Fatalities from pneumonic plague drop to around 17 percent if treated with antibiotics within the first 24 hours of infection.

However, the disease is almost always fatal if left untreated.

There have also been claims that Russian authorities are attempting to hide exactly what happened.

Reports claim that drugs used to treat the disease are running out in the region, leaving terrified residents piling into pharmacies and medical facilities demanding supplies.

The Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute was founded in 1934

An official with the Trump administration told Axios on Sunday that the administration is 'aware, monitoring the outbreak, and assessing options'

Mikhail Favorov, a senior Russian epidemiologist, dismissed the broken test tube explanation, according to the Moscow Times.

Favorov said: ‘It’s laughable. Someone working at the Anti-Plague Institute in Irkutsk wears a protective anti-plague suit.

‘If you break a test tube, the likelihood of infection is actually very low. In short, it doesn’t matter to the general public – they’ll believe the “broken test tube” story.’

He added: ‘It’s absolutely hair-raising. We will not be told what really happened.’

Pneumonic plague is one of three types of plague caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis.

It is transferred as a result of breathing in airborne droplets from another person.

Septicaemic plague causes a blood infection as a result of flea bites or handling infected animals.

Symptoms include internal bleeding and tissue turning black due to necrosis.

The third is the bubonic plague – also known as the Black Death and notoriously responsible for the Great Plague of 1665, which killed at least a third of the population of Europe at the time.

It is also caused by flea bites and causes fever, chills and painful, swollen lymph nodes known as buboes.

The Daily Mail has reached out to the White House, State Department, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and White House Office of Science and Technology Policy for comment.

Hour by hour, how a genetically modified version of the Black Death would wipe out life across the world. In other words, offensive biological weapons research can masquerade as ‘defensive’.

A Russian scientist who defected to the West said the Soviets had developed and stockpiled hundreds of tons of anthrax and dozens of tons of plague and smallpox for use against the United States and its Western allies in a sprawling, illicit, classified biological weapons programme with a singular mission: to kill hundreds of millions of people.

It was a clear violation of the international treaty, so they went to great lengths to disguise it. A civilian front organization was created to make it appear as though it produced vaccines and other medicines. It was named Biopreparat – meaning ‘biological preparations’ – and was ‘the darkest conspiracy of the Cold War’, according to Ken Alibek, who was its deputy chief before defecting to the West.

Another high-level defector revealed how back in Russia he’d had an unlimited budget and as many as 3,000 scientists and weapons engineers working for him.

They had even worked out how to modify cruise missiles to fly under the US’s radar systems and spray clouds of plague and other pathogens over large populations. It is an airborne strain of a super-plague, made by combining the DNA from the plague and encephalomyelitis viruses to produce a hyper-virulent plague for which there is no cure.

This two-stage killer will not respond to antibiotics, the conventional treatment for the plague. A Russian bioweapons specialist who defected to the West said infections such as these are designed to be absolutely untreatable.

WATCH: John F. Kennedy Jr Q on X: “🚨 SHE TESTED NEGATIVE — THE PLAGUE STORY DOES NOT HOLD 🚨 They said she broke a test tube, released the plague, and died. The video says that is not what the tests show. Daria Shapovalova was a lab tech, only 28. The speaker says they killed her with propofol and a ventilator, https://t.co/WTFZ5MLnnq” / X

READ MORE:

Russian FSB Source Calls Plague Death Story “Deep State Lies”

Russian Bio-Leak Secrecy Follows Chernobyl Playbook, Ex-CIA Officer Warns

Russia claims U.S. moving bioweapons research facilities out of Ukraine

Russia’s Chemical and Biological Defense Force Boss Assassinated in Moscow After Busting Adrenochrome Factory in Ukraine

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard Unveils Shocking Scope of ‘120 US-Funded Biolabs in 30+ Nations’

The CIA Is Erasing Evidence of Secret Biolabs, Human Trafficking Rings, and Covert Sabotage Missions in Ukraine

BOTTOMLINE

The article overstates a real but limited and still-unconfirmed situation in Siberia.

U.S. officials have been monitoring a single lab worker’s death and related precautions; Russian authorities and the WHO say there is no confirmed plague case and no epidemic risk.

A 28-year-old laboratory technician, identified in local reporting as Darya (or Daria) Shipilova, worked at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and the Far East.

She was hospitalized in late September 2026 with severe pneumonia and died around October 1–2.

Independent regional outlets reported claims that she may have broken a test tube containing Yersinia pestis (the bacterium that causes plague, including the pneumonic form that spreads via respiratory droplets).

Russian health authorities (Rospotrebnadzor) have not confirmed plague.

They describe the death as pneumonia of unknown etiology, state that an investigation found no biosafety incident or pathogen release, and report that testing of contacts detected no plague or other high-threat pathogens linked to her work.

Roughly 200 contacts were placed under medical observation, with some hospital departments imposing temporary restrictions on admissions or discharges.

By October 7, Russian officials said monitoring of more than 90% of contacts was complete, nearly 5,000 laboratory tests had found no dangerous pathogens, and precautionary measures were being wound down.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the situation as cause for focus rather than alarm, noting limited U.S.–Russia travel, and the State Department later sent a formal request for more information.

Pneumonic plague is treatable with prompt antibiotics but can be severe and person-to-person transmissible if untreated; the classic bubonic form is flea-borne and historically linked to major pandemics.

Natural plague foci exist in parts of Siberia and elsewhere, which is why anti-plague institutes operate there.

As of the latest available reporting (October 7–8), authorities on both sides describe the episode as contained, with no confirmed secondary infections.

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