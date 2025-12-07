By Antonio Graceffo

December 8, 2025

President Trump will focus on the Western Hemisphere, drug trafficking and stemming migration, according to the newly released National Security Strategy which outlines his foreign policy priorities.

“America is strong and respected again, and because of that we are making peace all over the world,” wrote President Trump in the opening message of the U.S. National Security Strategy.

The National Security Strategy is the White House’s main document outlining how the United States will protect its people, defend its interests, and respond to threats at home and abroad.

It explains the president’s priorities for military power, diplomacy, intelligence, border security, and the economy, showing how these pieces fit together to strengthen national defense.

Every administration issues a new strategy, and President Trump’s version defines the challenges facing the country today and how his administration intends to meet them.

President Trump’s strategy emphasizes an “America First” approach, prioritizing homeland security, economic nationalism, and asserting dominance in the Western Hemisphere—a “Trump Corollary” to the Monroe Doctrine.

Key highlights include tightening borders, reindustrializing the U.S. economy, a transactional foreign policy focused on national power, shifting military assets to the Western Hemisphere, and increased burden-sharing demands on allies, while still viewing China as a key competitor.

The document says America can remain the world’s strongest nation only with a coherent plan that clearly explains what the country aims to do and why.

It argues that real strategy connects goals to the means required to achieve them and focuses strictly on core national interests rather than attempting to manage every global issue.

Past post–Cold War strategies, it says, failed because they became vague wish lists rooted in the idea that America should dominate the world.

Elites misread the public, assuming Americans would indefinitely bear global burdens with little connection to national interests.

They overestimated the nation’s ability to fund an enormous welfare-regulatory state alongside an enormous military, embraced globalism and “free trade” that hollowed out the industrial base, and allowed allies to shift defense burdens onto Americans.

In doing so, they weakened the foundations of American strength.

The document argues that these failures were not inevitable. President Trump’s first administration showed how better leadership and better choices could correct course and restore national power.

His second administration, it says, continues that mission. At the top of its priorities is the survival and safety of the United States as a sovereign republic that protects the natural rights of its citizens.

The strategy calls for defending the nation from military threats, espionage, predatory trade, trafficking networks, hostile propaganda, and other foreign influence.

It stresses full control of America’s borders and immigration system and a global environment that discourages destabilizing migration flows.

It demands resilient infrastructure, a military capable of deterring or decisively winning wars, a modern nuclear deterrent, and next-generation missile defenses, including a “Golden Dome” for the homeland.

America must also maintain the strongest and most innovative economy in the world.

The key questions, it says, are what the United States should want, what tools it has to achieve those goals, and how to connect ends and means in a coherent strategy.

The document calls for rebuilding the industrial base to meet both peacetime and wartime production needs, making industrial strength a central national priority.

It demands a highly productive energy sector capable of driving growth and serving as a major export engine.

It emphasizes U.S. leadership in science and technology, the protection of intellectual property, and the preservation of American soft power rooted in confidence in the nation’s inherent greatness.

It concludes that long-term security requires restoring America’s spiritual and cultural health—strong families, meaningful work, and a renewed belief that the country is entering a new golden age.

The strategy outlines core U.S. interests in the world.

It calls for a stable Western Hemisphere that discourages mass migration, cooperates against narco-terrorists and cartels, keeps hostile powers out, protects key supply chains, and preserves U.S. access to strategic locations—the “Trump Corollary” to the Monroe Doctrine.

It demands halting foreign economic damage to the United States while keeping the Indo-Pacific free and open, safeguarding sea lanes, and securing access to critical materials.

It says America should support allies in defending Europe’s security while helping restore Europe’s civilizational confidence.

In the Middle East, the goal is to prevent hostile powers from dominating energy supplies or chokepoints without returning to the “forever wars” of the past.

Finally, it states that U.S. standards and technology, especially in AI, biotech, and quantum—must lead the world.

All together, President Trump’s national security strategy represents a refreshing return to American strength and the pursuit of American interests, as opposed to blindly following a globalist agenda that was leading to U.S. decline.

BOTTOMLINE

The White House released the 2025 National Security Strategy outlining the Trump administration’s vision for U.S. foreign policy under the banner of “Making America Strong Again.”

This 38-page document shifts away from post-Cold War globalism and “forever wars,” emphasizing an “America First” approach focused on core national interests, peace through strength, economic dominance, and border security as the foundation of national security.

The strategy aims to secure America’s survival, safety, and prosperity as a sovereign republic that prioritizes citizens’ rights and well-being.

The strategy is guided by 10 core principles, including:

Focused national interest : Prioritizing U.S. security and prosperity over global domination.

Peace through strength : Deterring threats with overwhelming military and economic power.

Non-interventionism : Setting high bars for military involvement, rejecting nation-building.

Flexible realism : Building relations without imposing U.S. values abroad.

Pro-worker policies and fairness : Ending free-riding by allies and ensuring reciprocal trade.

Competence and merit : Rejecting DEI initiatives in favor of hiring the best talent.

Ending mass migration : Declares the “era of mass migration is over,” framing border security as the top national security imperative to counter threats like terrorism, drugs, espionage, and human trafficking.

Burden-sharing with allies : Introduces the “Hague Commitment,” requiring NATO allies to spend at least 5% of GDP on defense, up from the current 2% target.

Realignment through peace : Using diplomacy to end conflicts and realign global dynamics, building on recent deals.

Economic security : Achieving balanced trade, securing supply chains, reindustrializing (e.g., reshoring production in tech and defense), reviving the defense industrial base, and preserving U.S. financial dominance.

Energy dominance : Rejecting “Net Zero” and climate ideologies, the strategy calls for expanding oil, gas, coal, and nuclear production to fuel growth, undercut adversaries, and enable energy exports.

Enforces a “Trump Corollary to the Monroe Doctrine” to deny non-hemispheric competitors (e.g., China) military or infrastructure footholds; prioritizes migration control, drug interdiction, and resource development with partners.

