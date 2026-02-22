By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

February 23, 2026

White House sources have told Real Raw News that President Donald J. Trump will deliver a “huge and potentially shocking” announcement during his State of the Union Address this Tuesday.

One source said President Trump and his primary speechwriter, Ross Worthington, have spent hours in the Oval Office, at Mar-a-Lago, and on Air Force One tweaking a missive that could reshape American life.

He admitted, however, that he does not know what message the speech conveys, and said that President Trump and Worthington authored “decoy” speeches to reduce the risk that a traitor would leak the authentic dialogue to the lamestream media.

“Even if I knew, I wouldn’t say, right? It’s President Trump’s message to the nation. Can only guess. War? Dissolving the Supreme Court? Suspending midterms to stop cheating? Mass arrests? Extraterrestrials? I’m grasping at straws, but I’ve heard it’ll be major, weighty. It could be the speech President Trump’s base has been waiting for—for many years—a bombshell,” our source said.

While an efficacious State of the Union would be refreshing, the president has in the past signaled bombshells that fizzled like a wet firecracker.

In December 2022, President Trump teased a “big announcement” on Truth Social, whipping MAGA into a frenzy over what he might say.

Speculation ranged from having the military depose illegitimate pResident Joseph R. Biden to revealing 9/11 truths. His anticlimactic jaw-dropper came the next day: He was launching President Trump NFT trading cards at $99 each.

The announcement drew widespread mockery and ridicule, even from allies like Stephen Bannon and Michael Flynn.

“The SOTU won’t flop,” our source said. “It should be glorious, the most-watched State of the Union ever. Whatever it is, I’m sure it’ll be a truth bomb for the ages.”

Despite our source’s enthusiastic appraisal of a speech he hasn’t seen, we’ll hold our breath.

As an aside, we are certainly aware of what’s gone down at Mar-a-Lago. We’ve also heard from a Mar-a-Lago source that a manifesto was found in Austin Tucker Martin’s pants pocket.

