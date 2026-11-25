By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

November 25, 2026

According to a White House source, President Trump and Vice President JD Vance have set an inescapable trap to ensnare dirty Dumbocrats who committed or condoned election fraud.

On January 3, droves of ascendent Dumbocrats will arrive at the US Capitol to be sworn in by J.D. Vance or the heretic Hakeem Jeffries.

The ceremony, scheduled to begin at noon, will comprise two parts: House-elect members will be sworn in by the newly elected House Speaker, presumably the iniquitous Hakeem Jeffries, while VP Vance will induct fledgling senators in small groups on the Senate floor.

“Some got a ‘January surprise coming, and it’ll be their comeuppance,” our source said.

As RRN reported previously, POTUS convened an “election fraud” task force to probe the immeasurable voting irregularities that occurred throughout hundreds of districts on November 3.

Electronic voting machines flipping votes or shutting down in Republican precincts.

Polling sites closing early while voters waited in line to cast ballots.

Buses crammed full of non-English speakers arriving at voting sites in Georgia, Kansas, and South Carolina thirty minutes before polls closed; alleged power outages and districts running out of ballots.

Although President Trump has questioned midterm election integrity only twice on social media, his carefully curated task force has been collecting troves of incriminating evidence against at least a dozen new Congresspeople and their campaign staffers.

This compendium of callous corruption, our source said, has been dubbed the “January Package.”

“There’ll be no escape for them this time,” our source said.

He declined to name which neophyte senators and reps have been targeted, but said President Trump and team will “kill two birds with one stone,” an aphorism for simultaneously arresting and humiliating House and Senate elects.

“The objective here, crazy as it sounds, is to let them complete the swearing-in ceremony. They’ll be putting hands on the Bible or, for fuck’s sake, the Quran. Once they take their oath, guess what, the military, the DC National Guard, will arrest them for treason. These douchebag socialists and libs, they’ve been all smiles since their ‘blue tsunami.’ I bet those smiles will turn to WTF frowns and crying eyes as cuffs or zip ties are put on their wrists. President Trump’s five chess moves ahead of those losers.”

Moreover, he said VP Vance has a “special surprise” for one senator-elect.

“Oh, yeah, he’s got a rude awakening coming. He’ll be taking his oath of affirmation as Vice President Vance holds up an authenticated photograph of him and a, to put it nicely, 15-year-old streetwalker fornicating in a motel parking lot. Not counting voting fraud, so much dirt on so many.”

Playing devil’s advocate, RRN asked the source why, for example, Trump’s Department of Justice just dropped its appeal seeking to delay or block the certification of Democrat Mary Peltola’s victory over incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan in Alaska’s US Senate race.

“Don’t get shit twisted,” our source answered. “Trump’s anti-fraud task force is handling this, not the DOJ.”

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.