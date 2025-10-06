Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hannah's avatar
Hannah
1h

Testing the strain of Bordetella pertussis in identified cases helps determine whether children were infected by wild-type strains circulating in the population or by strains genetically similar to those used in vaccines. This genomic distinction is crucial for understanding vaccine effectiveness and pathogen evolution. It IS possible to do this with many infections, and protests about the costs only undermine determining the source of outbreaks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture