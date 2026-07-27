By Michael Natale

July 27, 2026

It’s a rite of passage for a particular kind of person, what the young folks call a “canon event,” to hear about the “water engine.”

Maybe you first heard it working in a garage with that uncle who listened to a lot of those fringe radio shows.

Maybe it was from a friend’s older brother whose room was full of blacklight posters and the scent of incense.

Maybe it was a podcast you listened to featuring a guy who used to do stand-up comedy in the ’90s.

Whatever the source, at some point you’ll hear about a guy who invented an engine that runs on water (or sometimes a different clean, renewable resource).

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This engine was going to change the world, bring about a new age, and also make its inventor very, very rich.

The details about the person who invented it vary, but the story always has one constant: the U.S. government swept in, stole the invention, and shut the whole operation down—all to protect the interests of the oil industry.

This sure sounds like a conspiracy theory whose validity hinges on how much you personally want to believe the government is a shadowy cabal that inhibits human progress to protect its interests.

The thing about it is, while no credible evidence exists that the government ever suppressed the existence of a water engine, there’s a real law on the books that makes urban legends like that one entirely plausible.

It’s called the Invention Secrecy Act of 1951 (Pub. L. 82-256, 66 Stat. 3), and if you’re an American inventor whose work involves anything like cryptography, weaponry, or energy, it’s a law that hangs over your head like the Sword of Damocles.

A remnant of the Cold War, the law allows agencies within the U.S. Government to interject during a patent review process and suppress any inventions that the agency deems a “threat to national security.”

It’s easy to see why such a law was conceived. An earlier version existed during both World Wars, where innovations in defense technology ranging from radar to the Manhattan Project required absolute secrecy.

When the U.S. government determined that their latest enemy, the Soviet Union, relied on a strategy that combined military might with the covert destabilization of the United States domestically, a great deal of legislation was passed in the interest of “national security,” including the Invention Secrecy Act.

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To be clear, the law doesn’t simply give the government carte blanche to permanently lock away the fruits of an inventor’s labor and leave them in the poor house on a whim.

Under the parameters of the law, agencies ranging from the Department of Defense to NASA can issue a “secrecy order” on patents under review that they feel contain sensitive information.

But those secrecy orders are only meant to last for a single year, after which they’re subject to review to determine if the blocked patent still needs to be withheld.

The inventors are even entitled to financial compensation if it’s determined that their livelihood is impacted by withholding the patent. But that’s how it appears on paper.

In practice, the ambiguity of the law creates an obtuse and fairly convoluted process for the impacted inventors.

What constitutes “sensitive information” as it applies to national security?

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How does one even define “national security?” Is it strictly related to military defense, or could economic concerns also be a matter of national security?

If so, couldn’t one argue that an invention that could upend a major industry, even if it ostensibly benefited the consumer, could be a matter of “national security” from an economic perspective?

What governmental body gets to make that argument, and what governmental body gets to determine if that argument is valid?

To date, no evidence has emerged to prove that agencies within the U.S. government have deliberately used the Invention Secrecy Act to deliberately suppress any inventions in defense of any specific business interests.

But the trouble is, the law in its current form makes it possible to do so, and it’s not at all apparent what measures are in place, if any, to prevent that from happening.

If your patent were suppressed under the Invention Secrecy Act, could you turn to the courts? Maybe—in theory. But the challenge becomes how to prove that the government wrongfully buried your invention in secrecy if you can’t legally discuss it with anyone.

This conundrum was actually tested in court a few years after the law was enacted.

There isn’t a wide array of verified (key word: verified) names of inventors directly impacted by the Invention Secrecy Act, but of those, Otto Halpern had arguably the greatest impact in attempting to slay the Nimean Lion that is the ISA.

The Nemean Lion represents the ultimate challenge or obstacle, symbolizing the trials and tribulations one must overcome through strength, courage, and ingenuity. Hercules' victory over the lion serves as a metaphor for the triumph of the human spirit over seemingly insurmountable challenges.

As reported at the time in the Columbia Missourian , physicist Otto Halpern tried to take the government to court over the suppression of a radar-related device he invented in 1941.

Initially, the government tried to argue that no suits related to the ISA could proceed until such time as the specific secrecy order was rescinded.

Essentially, if an inventor wanted to take the government to court to question the appropriateness of the application of the secrecy order, the government argued that it couldn’t be questioned until the secrecy order was lifted.

Since only the government determined when the secrecy order could be lifted, they could in theory delay any suit indefinitely.

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BOTTOMLINE

The core claim is real: the Invention Secrecy Act of 1951 lets U.S. federal agencies impose secrecy orders on patent applications (including private ones) if disclosure “might be detrimental to the national security.”

The process is opaque, the public generally cannot learn the reasons for specific orders, and thousands of applications remain under restriction.

At the end of fiscal year 2025 there were 6,543 secrecy orders in effect, according to data tracked by the Federation of American Scientists from USPTO figures.

During WWII, thousands of applications (estimates around 8,000+ ordered secret out of those screened) were restricted; most were later lifted.

Proponents view it as a necessary national-security tool to prevent adversaries from gaining military, intelligence, or strategic advantages from publicly disclosed U.S. inventions (radar, crypto, stealth-related tech, etc., historically).

In short: the law exists, it is still actively used, thousands of inventions are currently withheld from public patent disclosure under it, and the “why” for any given one is classified and not disclosed.

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