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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
9h

Ask yourself this:

Why are they hiding the worlds most advanced Technology right here right now?

And why despite writing about other people's Inventions is nobody giving me an Interview?

The Invention the Illuminati does not want you to know about

Absolute Zero Emissions forever combined with theoretical infinite speed

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/the-invention-the-illuminati-does

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