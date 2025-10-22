By Debra Heine

October 22, 2025

A left-wing agitator called for the murder of immigration agents at a Hands Off Chicago/No Kings demonstration over the weekend, prompting the Border Patrol Commander leading Operation Midway Blitz in Illinois to express concern in a social media post.

Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino, who is leading Operation Midway Blitz in Illinois, responded to the Graystak Media video on X.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) also warned on X Sunday that those who threaten federal agents “will pay the price.”

The radical who made the threatening comments has been identified as Moises Bernal Puentes, an Adult Education Manager at Chicago’s Wilbur Wright College.

Independent journalist Christopher Sweat of GrayStak Media filmed Puentes standing next to an activist holding a Progressive Labor Party sign at Chicago’s Grant Park, where thousands of Democrats protested the Trump administration’s enforcement of immigration laws.

The Progressive Labor Party is a communist revolutionary group that “fights to destroy capitalism and the dictatorship of the capitalist class,” according to its website.

Nationwide, up to seven million liberals allegedly participated in the protests, which were organized by Indivisible, a George Soros-funded organization that launched after the 2016 election to oppose President Donald Trump’s presidency.

Although the daytime protests reportedly stayed mainly peaceful, many of the attendees were filmed making disturbing and hateful comments and gestures.

Puentes deleted his social media accounts after the threatening video went viral.

The radical is still listed as a staff member of Wilbur Wright College, which is part of the City Colleges of Chicago system.

The father of three was held in contempt of court in June 2017, when he loudly snapped his fingers to show his approval when a judge denied a defense motion to dismiss the indictment against a Chicago police officer charged with murdering 17-year-old Laquan McDonald in 2014.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) also made “concerning” inciteful comments during his speech at the Chicago rally, telling attendees that President Trump and his administration have “declared war on Chicago and cities across this country,” and calling on them to “fight fascism.”

“They have clearly decided they want a rematch of the Civil War,” Mayor Johnson stated.

According to DHS, assaults on ICE agents are up more than 1,000 percent this year, including in the Chicago area, where left-wing domestic terrorists have targeted federal law enforcement in multiple ambushes and vehicular ramming attacks.

DHS posted the following warning on X, Sunday:

As of October 13, federal agents with Operation Midway Blitz had managed to apprehend more than 1,500 illegal aliens across Illinois, despite the attacks.

WATCH: Homeland Security on X: “Operation Midway Blitz is making Illinois SAFE again. DHS law enforcement has made over 1,500 arrests across Illinois including of pedophiles, vicious gang members, and armed robbers. @POTUS Trump and @Sec_Noem WILL NOT allow criminal illegal aliens to terrorize our cities. https://t.co/msJALvcGy2” / X

Update:

Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) called on the Department of Justice to investigate Puentes’ “criminal threat.”

A referral has reportedly been made to the Justice Department.

The Department of Homeland Security issued a statement on X Monday afternoon confirming that Puentes is under investigation.

“During the Chicago NO KINGS rally this previous weekend, violent rioters called for the cold-blooded murder of ICE agents,” DHS stated. “This rioter, and his statements have been referred to the DOJ.”

DHS added: “There is no place in America for psychotic incitements of unlawful violence against ICE or CBP. To those who threaten violence against us: we will hunt you down, we will find you, and Justice will be served.”

BOTTOMLINE

During a “No Kings” protest in Chicago a speaker identified as Moises Bernal Puentes, a staff member at Wilbur Wright College (part of the City Colleges of Chicago system), was captured on video calling for violence against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

In the footage, which went viral on social media, Puentes urged protesters to “grab a gun” and stated that ICE agents should be “shot and wiped out” as part of dismantling what he described as a “fascist system.”

The “No Kings” rallies occurred nationwide, organized in opposition to the Trump administration’s policies, including immigration enforcement.

This fits a pattern of heated rhetoric at anti-ICE protests, with other cases involving calls for armed resistance or direct threats against agents in cities like Kansas City and elsewhere.

