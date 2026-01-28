By C. Douglas Golden

January 29, 2026

Breaking: Law-breaking protesters can be treated like they’re breaking laws.

I know, this sounds like a joke. And it is, although probably not the way you think: It took a federal appeals court to rule that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents can use the typical methods of dealing with people who are breaking the law while protesting immigration enforcement in Minneapolis.

“The ruling by the three-judge panel 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals put a stay on a lower court ruling that prevented officers from arresting, detaining, pepper-spraying or retaliating against protesters in Minneapolis without probable cause as anti-ICE agitators continue to confront authorities carrying out enforcement operations,” Fox News reported.

“We accessed and viewed the same videos the district court did,” the ruling read.

“What they show is observers and protesters engaging in a wide range of conduct, some of it peaceful but much of it not. They also show federal agents responding in various ways.”

The ruling found two reasons to strike down the lower court’s decision.

“First, the grant of relief to such a broad uncertified class is just a universal injunction by another name,” the court found. The Supreme Court ruled against universal injunctions in most cases in 2025.

“Even the named plaintiffs’ claims involve different conduct, by different officers, at different times, in different places, in response to different behavior,” the ruling found.

“Second, in addition to being too broad, the injunction is too vague,” the judges added, stating that the district court’s decision to order enforcement officers to predict what “peaceful and unobstructive protest activity” entails would be impossible given conditions on the ground in Minneapolis.

“The videos underscore how difficult it would be for them to decide who has crossed the line: they show a fast-changing mix of peaceful and obstructive conduct, with many protestors getting in officers’ faces and blocking their vehicles as they conduct their activities, only for some of them to then rejoin the crowd and intermix with others who were merely recording and observing the scene,” the ruling read.

The ruling on Monday, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said, was a major victory.

“Liberal judges tried to handcuff our federal law enforcement officers, restrict their actions, and put their safety at risk when responding to violent agitators,” she wrote in a post Monday evening.

“The DOJ went to court. We got a temporary stay. NOW, the 8th Circuit has fully agreed that this reckless attempt to undermine law enforcement cannot stand.”

For sure, it’s great that the court struck down that liberal judge’s inane ruling — but how much time was lost while ICE’s hands were tied?

How many criminals either got away or become emboldened when they broke the law and ICE couldn’t stop them?

This is judicial activism of the highest and most despicable order.

There are ways to stop this, and President Donald Trump ought to use them.

Yes, let’s celebrate sanity, but let’s also remember that sanity only came when the judicially insane stopped the sane from being able to police the criminally insane.

BOTTOMLINE

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a decision on January 26, 2026, granting a full stay on a preliminary injunction from U.S. District Judge Kate Menendez.

This effectively lifts restrictions on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol agents’ tactics during immigration enforcement operations in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.

The lower court’s order had prohibited agents from arresting, detaining, using pepper spray, tear gas, or other crowd-control measures against peaceful protesters, observers, or bystanders without probable cause, citing likely violations of First and Fourth Amendment rights.

The appeals court reviewed evidence, including videos of protester conduct and agent responses, and determined the injunction should be blocked pending further review.

This ruling stems from ongoing tensions in Minnesota, where the Trump administration deployed nearly 3,000 ICE and Border Patrol officers for “Operation Metro Surge,” a large-scale deportation effort targeting undocumented immigrants, particularly in immigrant-heavy communities like those of Somali origin.

This is framed as a major win against “judicial activism,” allowing ICE agents to respond effectively to “obstructive and violent interference from agitators” without being “handcuffed” by restrictions that endanger officers.

Supreme Court precedents, such as limits on injunctions against President Trump’s policies, have further tilted the balance toward executive enforcement.

