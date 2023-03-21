By WND Staff

March 20, 2023

It’s one of the most vexing and consequential questions facing Americans today: Why do this nation’s ruling elites seem to be madly in love with China?

Or to put a finer point on it: Why are the political and corporate leaders of America – long the freest, most successful, most prosperous and most Christian nation in history – now in craven submission to a ruthless, communist, totalitarian and explicitly atheistic dictatorship openly committed to ruling the world, including America?

The astonishing answers come into view only when one contemplates both the unprecedented level of political and financial corruption in America’s ruling class, and simultaneously the communist Chinese government’s brilliantly devious methods of unconventional total warfare.

Consider the most recent revelations about China: It intentionally created the COVID-19 virus that has killed almost 7 million worldwide – including over 1 million Americans – in a Wuhan bio-lab, the result of wildly dangerous “gain-of-function” research on bat coronaviruses, literally intended to make the pathogen more lethal to human beings. America’s leadership class perversely spent years covering up China’s complicity in all of this. And in response to the few U.S. voices demanding transparency from China, the communist government there continuously lied, denied, threatened and even launched a propaganda campaign claiming America had created and leaked the deadly virus from a Maryland military base!

And of course, through its controlling influence on the World Health Organization, China largely dictated the disastrous “total lockdown” pandemic response adopted by America at the direction of Dr. Anthony Fauci, which wreaked total havoc on this nation’s society, business, education, mental health, economy and free exercise of religion. All part of China’s “unconventional total warfare.”

China’s ruling authority, the atheist Chinese Communist Party, or CCP, is that nation’s de facto god, controlling virtually every major aspect of the lives of the almost one-and-a-half billion people living there. For example, the CCP has long dictated the exact number of children couples are permitted to have, imposing its infamous “one-child policy” in 1980, replaced by a “two-child policy” in 2016 and a “three-child policy” in 2021. Enforcement has been brutal, including forced abortions, sterilization and fines, and the policies have resulted in a horrendous epidemic of female infanticide, especially in rural areas.

But that’s just the beginning. China forces entire minority populations, like the Uyghur Muslims, into slave-labor concentration camps. Even worse, it routinely harvests organs from them and other innocent people it regards as expendable commodities. In 2019, the China Tribunal – an independent, London-based panel of international legal and medical experts – determined conclusively that China’s communist government for decades had been systematically killing prisoners of conscience, especially Falun Gong practitioners and Muslims, in order to harvest their organs and sell them. That’s capitalism, China-style.

Multiple credible eyewitness reports confirm that women in these large slave-labor camps – which Chinese communist authorities call "re-education camps" – are routinely raped, tortured, forcibly sterilized, and forced to sing patriotic communist songs.

As Amelia Pang, author of “Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America’s Cheap Goods,” told the New York Post: “Rape is pretty standard in forced labor camps. The goal is to brainwash prisoners into being patriotic and extremely aligned with the Chinese state.”

And Kuzzat Altay, CEO of international software-coding outfit Cydeo and an activist dedicated to exposing China’s human-rights abuses, saw his own father imprisoned in one of China’s camps for two years. He confirms that “Organ harvesting is normal in the Chinese Communist Party. They are known for this.” As an example, he explained to the Post, “There are some rich Middle Eastern clients who want Muslim kidneys,” since they are free of alcohol and pork. “So Uyghur people were having their kidneys taken.”

This is clearly nothing short of Hitlerian for the people of China.

But, beyond providing really cheap goods for Americans, plus cheap outsourced labor and more than a billion potential Chinese consumers for American companies like Disney, how does all of this impact the United States?

In every way imaginable – almost all very bad.

For decades, China has been plundering America – massively stealing her intellectual property and technology at every opportunity; embedding spies in the U.S. government, including in the halls of Congress; buying up American farmland, especially acreage near sensitive military installations; infiltrating the nation’s universities in multiple ways, from planting communist professors to making generous “endowments”; and in general buying influence in every way possible.

Truly, China’s infiltration and ongoing de facto colonization of America has a thousand faces.

One of those many faces is China’s wildly popular social media app TikTok, with over 70 million monthly active users within the United States, most of them young. Not only has TikTok been exposed as a secret surveillance tool for the CCP, enabling it to gather personal data on tens of millions of American young people, but it is also – as the popular Twitter account “Libs of TikTok” has documented – heavily populated with LGBT recruiters and groomers, seducing America’s teens into “changing their gender” and encouraging them to undergo horrifying surgical mutilations. Interestingly, none of these sorts of videos are allowed on the Chinese version of TikTok viewed by young people in that country. The CCP wants its nation’s next generation to be good patriotic communists, and has no interest in seducing China’s future leaders into “identifying as” another gender or fretting over which pronoun they should force everyone else to use for them.

Another face of the CCP’s stealth war on America’s youth is its partnership with the Mexican criminal drug cartels in flooding America with fentanyl, the No. 1 killer of younger Americans aged 18 to 45. As Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., recently wrote: "It’s estimated China is responsible for over 90 percent of illicit fentanyl found in the United States. We simply cannot allow the lethal fentanyl engine in China to run while communities across America’s heartland are being torn apart."

With China engaged in this long-term, multifaceted, unconventional war on America – why does the U.S. government under Joe Biden’s leadership, along with much of corporate America, bow and scrape before China?

