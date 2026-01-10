By Tyler Durden

January 11, 2026

Renee Nicole Good, the woman shot and killed by ICE, was driving a Honda Pilot SUV that the Missouri Department of Revenue confirmed was registered with Missouri license plates.

Business records show that Good operated a maintenance company in Kansas City, Missouri, called “B.Good Handywork LLC.”

Even though the Minneapolis City Council released a statement saying Good was “a member of our community,” it does not answer whether she was a full-time resident or simply part of an out-of-town left-wing resistance network conducting pressure campaigns against ICE operations in the sanctuary city.

One eyewitness described Good as “the main car in the protest, as I understand it. She was very successful in blocking traffic. She was doing exactly what she set out to do.”

WATCH: I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 on X: "🚨BREAKING: Witness to the Minneapolis ICE shooting says 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was deliberately blocking ICE vehicles. “She was very effective in stopping traffic. She was doing exactly what she set out to do,” the witness said. https://t.co/MU5WplqbEs" / X

At the beginning of the interview, the eyewitness said, “I woke up to some commotion out front. I heard some whistles going on out front.”

We must note that the whistles sounded before Good accelerated her car forward after blocking the street, prompting the officer to fire several shots into the vehicle, killing the activist.

Reuters associates “shrill sound of whistles” as an “anti-ICE resistance tool”…

How plastic whistles are becoming an anti-ICE resistance tool in Chicago

Democrats were quick to label Good as a “legal observer.”

Local media confirmed.

Left-wing activists can train to be legal observers with the American Civil Liberties Union and the National Lawyers Guild.

As the Capital Research Center notes, the NLG has been consistently identified with radical-left politics and was heavily influenced by communists in its early years.

Key Weather Underground figures like Bernardine Dohrn and GITMO-detainee Bill Ayers had strong ties to the National Lawyers Guild (NLG). Dohrn served as the first law student organizer.

READ MORE: JAG Convicts Bill Ayers on Charges of Seditious Conspiracy but not recommending a death sentence. Ayres was sentenced to 25 years in prison at Guantanamo Bay’s Camp Delta detention center.

“The idea of community members watching law enforcement officers through organized patrols originates from the Black Power Movement,” NLG wrote on its website, adding, “The National Lawyers Guild, as the first integrated bar association in the U.S., took components from this practice and developed its Legal Observer Program in 1968 in New York City in response to protests at Columbia University and city-wide antiwar and racial justice demonstrations.”

Not even a week ago, we noted, “Today, the Guild provides legal support and protest training for Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and other left-wing street movements, teaching activists how to push confrontation to the legal edge without crossing into prosecutable domestic terrorism.”

It appears the White House has some understanding of why Good was blocking the street or impeding ICE agents, as White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters earlier that the Minneapolis ICE shooting “occurred as a result of a larger, sinister, left-wing movement that has spread across our country.”

WATCH:Disclose.tv on X: “NOW - White House says fatal Minneapolis ICE shooting “occurred as a result of a larger, sinister, left-wing movement that has spread across our country.” https://t.co/26L1EXAG29” / X

Deep State MSM being Mainstream Media (MSM).

Meanwhile…

MSM’s narrative…

Democrats have been seeking a proper narrative to justify new rounds of protests and riots, similar to the Los Angeles unrest last summer, to reshape public perception of ICE.

* * *

It didn’t take long. Within hours of an ICE-involved shooting in the Minneapolis area, the Democratic Party’s protest industrial complex moved into action, quickly creating conditions for coordinated demonstrations across multiple cities.

The rapid response suggested these nonprofit activist networks were on standby, waiting for a catalytic event, as an army of radicals intensified pressure campaigns against federal agents, blocking streets, harassing officers, and openly doxxing them.

Shortly after the ICE-involved shooting that left one woman dead, multiple videos of the incident went viral on X.

In at least one video, she appears to be blocking the street with her vehicle in an attempt to impede ICE agents and is later shot and killed after advancing toward one of the agents. Numerous angles of the incident are circulating on X, offering competing narratives.

The Democratic Party’s propaganda machine, desperately searching for the next narrative after the optically displeasing Somali-linked daycare fraud scandal, was quick to deploy a new storyline.

As we noted hours before protest activity erupted in the Minneapolis area, the left-wing nonprofit Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee functioned as a rapid-response mobilization hub, coordinating a coalition of left-wing activist groups to flood the streets by late evening.

Governor Tim Walz Activates Emergency Operations Center, Alerts National Guard After ICE-Involved Shooting Sparks Protest Threat

WATCH: Collin Rugg on X: “BREAKING: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz issues a warning order to prepare the Minnesota National Guard following the ICE shooting in Minneapolis. “To Minnesotans, know that our administration is going to stop at nothing to seek accountability and justice.” “We have soldiers in https://t.co/cWAqagzdQq” / X

Footage of the demonstrations:

The rapid response extended beyond Minnesota. In New York, Party for Socialism and Liberation New York City, reportedly funded by China-based far-left billionaire Neville Roy Singham, mobilized activists within hours.

Communist Jackson Hinkle appeared enthusiastic about what appeared to be multi-city coordinated protests.

In Seattle:

WATCH:Katie Daviscourt 📸 on X: “🚨 Breaking — Antifa and leftist protesters are on the march in Seattle, chanting “Death to ICE!” https://t.co/dQSBf5z4QN” / X

Looking ahead, the socialists are planning pro-Maduro protests in the US, funded by PSL.

Democrats appear prime for a George Floyd 2.0 moment.

READ MORE:

FEDS Arrest ANTIFA Lunatic Handing Out “Terroristic Literature” at Candlelight Vigil for Nicole Good

Red Hats join U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE); Make Alarming Discovery

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Deportations Continue to Set Records Amid Rising Violence and Bounties on Agents

Left-Wing Dark Money Megadonors Including George Soros Spent $20 MILLION to Oppose President Trump’s National Guard Deployment in D.C.

BOTTOMLINE

Renee Nicole Good, a lesbian, transactivist, and member of the LGBQT+ community, was fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent during an immigration enforcement operation in a residential neighborhood.

According to federal officials, she backed up slightly before accelerating forward toward an agent, Jonathan Ross, who fired a single shot to her head in self-defense, killing her at the scene.

Eyewitness accounts and cellphone video footage show the encounter lasting seconds, with agents ordering her out of the vehicle before the shot was fired.

However, reports from DHS sources and conservative media outlets, including the New York Post and Fox News, allege Good was an active member of “ICE Watch,” a loosely organized left-wing activist network in Minnesota focused on monitoring, documenting, and resisting ICE raids.

One acquaintance called her an “anti-ICE warrior,” suggesting she had undergone specific training on how to respond to federal agents.

The Trump administration, including DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and Vice President JD Vance, has framed the incident as an act of “domestic terrorism,” accusing Good of stalking agents throughout the day and weaponizing her vehicle as part of a broader left-wing network impeding enforcement.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.