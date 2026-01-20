Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Fasig's avatar
David Fasig
6h

The WEF has aligned with our DEEP $TATE actors to push America towards their dream of a “Great Reset” which is just tyranny/communism rebranded for the “Old Guard”….. they want their world back…..

Reply
Share
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
8h

Pretty sure the satanic WEF has a plan...

And i’m pretty sure this is it....

By 2030 You'll Own Nothing And Be Happy - World Economic Forum: youtu.be/ev9ct5BmAcY

And im pretty sure this 15 minute city world they are building - of bug protein, digital ID, CBDC, social credit, vaccine passport, & carbon footprints - is not one anyone is going to want to live in.

And im pretty sure everyone must reject their Digital ID slave collar because otherwise, it is a tacit initiation into the new global disorder:

"No one will enter the New World Order unless he or she will make a pledge to worship Lucifer. No one will enter the New Age unless he will take a Luciferian Initiation" —David Spangler

Digital ID: just say "hell no" lest you be carted off to hell upon exiting this mortal coil

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture