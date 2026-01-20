By Baxter Dmitry

January 20, 2026

In welcoming remarks ahead of the opening concert—featuring Grammy-winner Jon Batiste—WEF President Børge Brende and spokespeople emphasized that the Forum isn’t merely reacting to world events. Instead, they are actively orchestrating them.

Orchestrating the right conditions. Let that sink in.

This isn’t the language of neutral facilitators hosting polite discussions—it’s the vocabulary of puppet masters engineering global outcomes from behind closed doors.

The symbolism is blatant: a carefully staged musical performance to symbolize “harmony” among disparate elements, mirroring how the WEF seeks to blend governments, corporations, and technologies into a unified, controlled system.

Critics see this as a thinly veiled metaphor for forcing alignment in a fractured world—whether through economic pressures, digital surveillance, or geopolitical maneuvering.

This admission aligns perfectly with the WEF’s newly released Global Risks Report 2026, which ranks geoeconomic confrontation (tariffs, sanctions, trade wars) as the top short-term threat, followed by misinformation, societal polarization, and state-based armed conflict.

The report warns of a “multipolar or fragmented order” ahead, yet the WEF positions itself as the impartial conductor needed to restore “stability.”

Coincidence? Or a manufactured crisis to justify greater centralized control?

Meanwhile, the event draws a massive U.S. delegation led by President Donald Trump—the largest ever—amid his “America First” agenda clashing with the WEF’s push for multilateralism.

Why attend at all? Some observers suggest it’s a calculated move to keep the Forum’s influence intact, avoiding any outright confrontation that could derail their long-term vision.

The WEF’s track record fuels suspicion: from the “Great Reset” rhetoric to ongoing advocacy for AI governance, digital economies, and “inclusive” systems that many view as pathways to surveillance and economic centralization.

Now, with the elites gathered in their alpine fortress, they’re not hiding their intent—they’re bragging about shaping the conditions for what comes next.

As the violins play and the “dialogue” unfolds, remember: this harmony is composed by the few, for the many who never asked to be part of the score. Stay vigilant.

The real music of freedom depends on our refusing to dance to their tune.



The WEF 56th Annual Meeting is currently taking place in Davos, Switzerland, from January 19-23, 2026, bringing together over 3,000 leaders from government, business, civil society, academia, and other sectors.

President Donald Trump attended, leading the largest U.S. delegation ever, and is scheduled to host a reception for CEOs while delivering a special address on January 21.

The WEF’s 2026 Global Risks Report warns of a potential shift toward a “multipolar or fragmented order” but positions the WEF as a facilitator for stability through public-private partnerships.

Mainstream outlets portray the event as a pro-business, dialogue-focused gathering amid U.S. policy shifts under President Trump.

