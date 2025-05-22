By Sean Adl-Tabatabai

May 23, 2025

The World Health Organization (WHO) has acknowledged that oral polio vaccines (OPVs) are responsible for a deadly polio outbreak in Papua New Guinea, with circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) detected in two healthy children from Lae city, Morobe province.

This alarming admission, reported earlier this month by Papua New Guinea’s International Health Regulations National Focal Point, has reignited global concerns over the safety of polio vaccination campaigns.

Disease Outbreak News

Circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) - Papua New Guinea

The term “vaccine-derived” indicates that the poliovirus originated from a strain used in OPVs, which can mutate in rare cases to become transmissible and pathogenic, particularly in under-immunized communities.

According to the WHO, the outbreak stems from such mutations, allowing the virus to spread and cause disease in vulnerable populations.

The detection of cVDPV2 in stool specimens from asymptomatic children underscores the hidden risks of vaccine-derived strains circulating undetected.

A peer-reviewed study published last month amplifies these concerns, revealing that 80% of oral polio vaccine recipients can shed the virus, potentially infecting others.

Journal 'NPJ Vaccines': 80% of Infants Shed Live Polio Virus After Vaccination—Mutated Vaccine Strains Now Cause 828% More Paralysis Than Wild Polio

Shedding of vaccine virus continued for weeks in over 10% of infants.

The study further claims that vaccine-derived strains result in 828% more paralysis cases than wild poliovirus, challenging the safety narrative surrounding OPVs.

These findings have fueled criticism of global vaccination strategies, with opponents arguing that the risks of vaccine-induced outbreaks have been downplayed for decades.

WHO has labeled the Papua New Guinea situation as “serious,” prompting urgent calls for enhanced surveillance and targeted immunization efforts to contain the outbreak.

Critics, however, demand greater transparency and a reevaluation of OPV use, citing the potential for further vaccine-derived polio cases.

As the global health community grapples with this crisis, the admission marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing debate over vaccine safety and public health policy.

Another peer-reviewed study published in January in the Pan African Medical Journal (PAMJ) confirmed that hundreds of poliovirus infections in Africa were caused by the oral poliovirus vaccine.

'Pan African Medical Journal': Polio Vaccine Causes Hundreds of Polio Infections in Africa, WHO Scientists Confirm

Papua New Guinea was polio-free in 2000 before the vaccine caused an outbreak in 2018.

“Poliovirus is a pathogen targeted for global eradication and Papua New Guinea was certified polio-free in 2000, along with the rest of the countries in the WHO Western Pacific Region, following the last reported case of wild poliovirus (WPV) in 1996,” the WHO press release explains.

“However, in 2018, an outbreak of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 1 (cVDPV1) was declared in Lae City, in Morobe province, the same city now considered to be experiencing a new poliovirus outbreak.

The current detection of cVDPV2 in an environmental sample and in healthy children in Lae city is both unusual and unexpected, as it is not related to the previous cVDPV1 polio outbreak in 2018.”

Astoundingly, in order to fight the outbreak of vaccine-caused poliovirus, the WHO—which recently drafted an international pandemic treaty presuming to tell every nation on Earth how to prepare for and respond to future pandemics—recommends not less but more vaccinations.

“Given the country’s suboptimal routine immunization coverage, especially at the subnational level, the risk of potential spread locally is considered high. WHO advises all countries—especially those with frequent travel and connections to polio-affected areas—should strengthen acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) and environmental surveillance while maintaining high level of immunization coverage to quickly detect and respond to virus importation and prevent further spread by closing immunity gaps.”

“In accordance with the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) Standard Operating Procedures, preparations are underway in the country to launch a vaccination response using the oral polio vaccine type 2 (OPV2).

All efforts should be implemented to increase population immunity and prevent poliovirus transmission to protect vulnerable populations, by identifying and vaccinating children with no history or incomplete immunization.”

“Routine immunization remains the cornerstone of polio eradication in alignment with the national childhood immunization schedule.”

Global health authorities triggered the outbreak with a vaccine, and now their solution is to push more of the same.

