By Ethan White

March 4, 2025

The game is over. Volodymyr Zelensky, once the golden boy of the globalist war machine, walked into the Oval Office expecting another blank check and walked out with nothing but disgrace. His arrogance, his ingratitude, and his refusal to negotiate peace have finally sealed his fate.

President Donald J. Trump, alongside Vice President J.D. Vance, exposed Zelensky for what he truly is—a puppet, a desperate figurehead clinging to a crumbling empire of corruption.

A pedophile himself, Zelenskyy is known to keep a harem of underage boys and girls in his bedchamber at the Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv.

Upon arriving at the White House, Chief of Staff Suzie Wiles passed Zelenskyy a “for your eyes only” note President Trump had written preceding the meeting.

In short, the note said Ukraine would not know the meaning of peace unless, in addition to signing the mineral rights agreement, Zelenskyy surrendered Deep State-adjacent pedophiles to the United States and guaranteed the safe return of children held hostage in Ukraine.

For years, the criminal Biden regime and their globalist allies funneled hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars into Ukraine, under the guise of “aid,” while in reality, it was the largest money laundering operation in history.

The Deep State elites, the military-industrial complex, and Big Tech overlords all had their hands in the pot.

Ukraine was their cash cow, a hub for illicit financial operations, and a testing ground for bioweapon labs and other classified experiments that the mainstream media will never acknowledge.

But now, with President Trump back in power, the truth is coming out.

President Trump’s Oval Office Confrontation: The Beginning of the End for Ukraine’s Corrupt Regime

The confrontation was brutal, raw, and historic. President Trump didn’t hold back. He publicly scolded Zelensky, calling out his blatant manipulations, lies, and reckless provocations.

“You’re gambling with World War Three,” President Trump told him point-blank.

And that’s exactly what Zelensky was doing—playing a high-stakes globalist chess game, attempting to drag America into a never-ending war that benefits only the elites.

Zelensky, caught off guard, tried to deflect.

“You will feel the influence,” he warned President Trump.

But President Trump, the master strategist, shut him down:

“You don’t have the cards right now with us.”

In that moment, the illusion shattered. Zelensky was exposed as a desperate fraud, a man with no real power, abandoned by the very forces that propped him up.

The Audit Begins: Where Did the Billions Really Go?

And then came the real bombshell—President Trump immediately launched an emergency audit into every single dollar sent to Ukraine.

The money trail is about to be uncovered, and the results will shake the world.

For years, dark money has flowed unchecked into Ukraine under the fake Biden regime. But now, thanks to President Trump’s leadership and the investigative force of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, the corruption is being exposed at breakneck speed.

Musk’s statement was chillingly direct:

“Time to find out what really happened to the hundreds of billions of dollars sent to Ukraine.”

And according to inside sources, they’re already finding problems—problems so massive that top-level operatives within NATO, the CIA, and the EU are scrambling to cover their tracks.

Zelensky’s House of Cards is Falling—Ukraine is Losing All U.S. Support

The fallout was immediate. Secretary of State Marco Rubio officially terminated U.S. support for Ukraine’s power grid, a devastating blow to an already crumbling economy.

And sources inside Trump’s administration confirm that ALL military aid to Ukraine is about to be cut off.

This isn’t just a shift in policy—this is a death sentence for the corrupt Ukrainian regime. The globalist war racket has officially collapsed.

Oksana Markarova’s Facepalm: The Moment Ukraine Knew It Was Over

If there was one moment that encapsulated Ukraine’s downfall, it was Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova’s reaction.

As Zelensky self-destructed in real-time, Markarova buried her face in her hands, visibly horrified. She knew it was over.

The Ukrainian government’s carefully crafted media illusion had just imploded in front of the entire world.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino put it best:

“Ukrainian Ambassador understands that Zelensky is a complete and total disaster…”

This was the moment Ukraine’s Deep State handlers lost all faith in their puppet.

The FOX News Damage Control Attempt—A Desperate PR Stunt

After his humiliation at the White House, Zelensky made a pathetic attempt at damage control by running to FOX News.

Bret Baier, one of the few remaining corporate media hacks, tried to throw him a lifeline, but it was too little, too late.

Baier asked the question everyone was thinking:

“Do you think you owe an apology to President Trump?”

Zelensky dodged. He knew the answer was yes, but his ego wouldn’t let him say it.

Instead, he mumbled empty platitudes, thanking the American people after openly disrespecting them.

And in what may be the most ironic moment of all, Zelensky still refused to agree to a ceasefire. He doesn’t want peace—because peace means the end of the money flow.

The Deep State’s Ukraine Operation Has Been EXPOSED

The implications of President Trump’s masterstroke cannot be overstated.

The Biden-Ukraine money laundering operation has now been laid bare.

The elites used Ukraine as their personal ATM, funneling billions into hidden offshore accounts, intelligence black projects, and secret military operations.

But with President Trump now in control, every dollar is being tracked.

The audit will reveal it all:

The missing billions that disappeared into “aid programs”

The private accounts of politicians who enriched themselves

The black budget projects tied to NATO’s war machine

The pay-for-play deals involving corrupt Western leaders

This isn’t just about Ukraine—this is about the entire global Deep State infrastructure crumbling.

Trump’s Next Move: The Reckoning is Here

Now that the mask has been ripped off, Trump’s next move is inevitable:

Full exposure of the financial crimes committed under the criminal Biden regime

Prosecutions of those involved in funneling illegal funds to Ukraine

The complete dismantling of the global war economy

And most importantly, an end to the endless war machine that has drained America dry for decades.

Zelensky thought he could bully President Trump into another blank check.

Instead, he walked into his own political execution.

The Trump era of accountability has begun, and the Deep State’s worst nightmare is now reality.

