March 1, 2025

UPDATE:

In a letter addressed to FBI Director Kash Patel, US Attorney General Pam Bondi expressed concern over the discovery of additional Epstein-related documents that had not been previously disclosed.

She has ordered the FBI to provide the full and complete Epstein files by Friday morning and has directed an immediate investigation into the oversight.

Among those granted early access to the files are independent media figures and conservative voices, including Chaya Raichik of Libs of TikTok, Collin Rugg, Rogan O’Handley (DC Draino), Mike Cernovich, Alex Lorusso (ALX), Scott Pressler, Jack Posobiec, Liz Wheeler, and others.

But this is only the beginning.

However, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed today, per DC Draino, that THOUSANDS of Epstein-related documents are still being held by the Southern District of New York.

These files—long suppressed by federal prosecutors loyal to the old regime—are set to be delivered to the Department of Justice (DOJ) in Washington, D.C., tomorrow, Feb. 28.

Today, conservative firebrand DC Draino posted on X about his visit to the Oval Office, where he met with President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and newly appointed FBI Director Kash Patel.

“Today I met with President Trump, VP JD Vance, AG Pam Bondi, and FBI Director Kash Patel in the Oval Office They handed me a binder copy of the Epstein Files,” Draino wrote.

“This is the most transparent administration in American history The best part? This is just the start. AG Bondi confirmed there are thousands more Epstein File documents being secretly held in the SDNY and they will be delivered to the DOJ in DC by February 28 People will be going to jail for what they’ve done.”

