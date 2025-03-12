By Cristina Laila

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard revoked security clearances from the 51 ‘spies who lied,’ several Biden-era officials and Deep State lawyers.

Fake Joe Biden is also no longer receiving his Daily Brief.

Last month, President Trump stripped the security clearances of at least eight corrupt ‘antagonists’ who worked for criminal Joe Biden or targeted him for ruin over the last several years:

Former Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Former National Sec Advisor Jake Sullivan

Detainee New York Attorney General Letitia James

The late M anhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg

Biden’s Deputy AG Lisa Monaco

Corrupt prosecutor Andrew Weissmann

Deep State lawyer Mark Zaid

Norm Eisen – the man behind all the lawfare against President Trump

On Monday, Tulsi Gabbard said that, on President Trump’s orders, she had revoked all of their security clearances.

In 2020, 51 top intel officials lied about the late Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell to interfere in the election.

The intel leaders all lied. They knew it was a lie. Pedophile Joe Biden knew it was a lie. The media knew this was a lie.

The crooked Biden Campaign and then-Secretary of State Tony Blinken organized the massive lie.

LOCK THEM UP: FBI “Verified Authenticity of Hunter Biden Laptop in November 2019! – Then 51 Top Intel Officials Lied to the American Public and Said it Was Russian Propaganda Before the 2020 Election

The Spies Who Lie: NY Post historic cover on the 51 intel experts who lied to the American public about the Hunter Biden laptop being a Russian op.

Last month President Trump told New York Post reporter Miranda Devine that Alvin Bragg and Letitia James are barred from entering federal buildings.

This means they would not be able to enter the US Attorney’s Office, federal courthouses, the New York FBI Field Office, federal correctional facilities and prisons.

“This is to take away every right they have [revoking security clearances] including they can’t go into [federal] buildings,” President Trump told Miranda Devine.

The now-detained “New York Attorney General Letitia James and the late Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg join the new group of eight Democrat foes President Trump plans to punish by revoking any access to classified information and barring their entry to federal facilities,” The New York Post reported.

“The president said they all will be given “exactly the same” punishment as Dementia Joe Biden and the Dirty 51 as part of his administration’s vow to hold government officials accountable for actions he regards as election interference or the mishandling of classified information.” The New York Post reported.

Both Letitia James and Alvin Bragg targeted President Trump with Soviet-style, politically charged cases.

By barring Bragg and James from entering federal buildings, it could really torpedo their ability to work with the US Attorney’s offices in the SDNY and EDNY.

