By S.D. Wells

March 9, 2025

Revocation of Biden's Orders : The discovery that someone used an autopen to sign numerous documents during fake Biden's tenure could render every executive order, policy, and document he signed invalid, potentially upending his entire presidency.

Potential Treason and Embezzlement : The use of the autopen raises suspicions of illegal activities, including embezzlement and the distribution of trillions of dollars to fake organizations and shell companies, suggesting a severe breach of trust and potential criminal activities.

Investigation into Mental Capacity: Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is calling for a Department of Justice investigation into Biden's mental capacity, suggesting that his cognitive decline allowed unelected bureaucrats to run the government without oversight, potentially making all his decisions null and void under the 25th Amendment.

The Heritage Foundation Oversight Project just uncovered the greatest discovery of the modern era, that just might upend every horrific policy, action, document, and executive order senile Joe Biden signed because SOMEBODY used an autopen every time, except when he signed his resignation letter.

If this holds water, it’s time to legitimately revoke every order Biden signed, since ANYONE could have used the autopen, meaning any one of his cohorts could have been running the country for the past 4 years.

The only document that would be legitimate then would be his letter announcing his resignation from the 2024 presidential race, which some speculate Obama wrote for him anyhow.

Imagine that. Maybe that’s why Biden couldn’t recall anything he ever signed or did just days before being asked, because not only was he in stage 4 dementia, but treasonous cohorts were using his autopen signature to conduct illegal transactions and distribute trillions of dollars to their embezzling friends with fake organizations and shell companies.

Anyone with access to Biden’s autopen signature could sign any document they wanted and run the United States of America as a fake POTUS, just like Pedophile Joe Biden

Please sign here clone POTUS, we need $20 billion for testing transgender drugs on mice. Thank you.

Please sign here auto-Pres, we need $1.5 trillion for a proxy war somewhere, so we can run guns, traffic children into slavery, and pretend to be defending some rogue nation from the “communists.” Click. Press hard – four copies.

The use of the presidential autopen dates back to the 1950s, and its legality has been in question the entire way.

In 2013, Obama used the autopen to sign a bill into law while vacationing in Hawaii.

Was Biden even aware the autopen was used to sign his name to thousands of documents over 4 years, or was he napping in his beach chair by the ocean in Delaware the whole time?

Now, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is demanding that the Department of Justice investigate whether Biden's demented state and obvious cognitive decline allowed unelected bureaucrats to run the government without any presidential oversight at all.

And the Democrats are whining about “unelected bureaucrats” investigating their fraud now, imagine the repercussions if the “autopen” negates and voids everything with Biden’s signature on it.

That means all the pardons Biden issued to his criminal cohorts and his son are all NULL AND VOID.

This letter written to Michael E. Horowitz, the inspector general of the Department of Justice, spells it all out:

The evidence is overwhelming. We know that Biden's handlers desperately tried to prevent anyone from meeting with him one-on-one.

Even Democratic insiders admit the truth. DNC fundraiser Lindy Li recently spilled the beans and acknowledged that Biden wasn't running the show; his staff, his wife, and the late Hunter Biden doppelganger were.

Thanks to the Heritage Foundation's investigation, we now have proof that Biden's signature was automated throughout his presidency — which raises serious questions about whether he was aware of what was being signed in his name at all.

The Oversight Project rightfully points out that since Biden revoked Trump's executive privilege, we can easily determine who controlled the autopen and what safeguards, if any, were in place.

The implications are staggering. We essentially had a presidency by proxy, with unelected staffers wielding presidential power while the man himself was barely cognizant enough to read a teleprompter.

This isn't just a scandal; it's potentially the biggest constitutional crisis in American history.

The American people deserve to know who was really calling the shots during the fake Biden administration.

If these allegations prove true, every single action taken under Biden's name needs to be scrutinized and potentially nullified.

The truth must come out, and those responsible must be held accountable.

Do you think the mainstream media will cover this explosive autopen scandal?

This is it folks. Everything Biden signed is now void and unconstitutional. Let the undoing of all his demented programs, money laundering, and pardons be uprooted once and for all.

Tune your apocalypse dial to Preparedness.news for updates on real news about surviving the Democrat wasteland and propaganda that taxpayers footed the bill for to the tune of $5 trillion or more.

