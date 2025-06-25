By James Halpin

June 25, 2025

IRAN has admitted their nuclear sites were "badly damaged" in Donald Trump's "obliteration" strikes over the weekend.

It came as "daddy" Trump was hailed for stopping Tehran and Israel fighting as the US President met with NATO chiefs at a landmark summit in the Netherlands.

Donald Trump meets with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima in the Palace Huis ten Bosch

President Trump meets with Rutte as the summit begins. Credit: Reuters

Leaders of NATO stand for a family photo. Credit: Reuters

President Trump swore outside the White House on Tuesday. Credit: Getty

As world leaders meet in The Hague for what has been described as Don's "victory lap" for ending 12 days of conflict in the Middle East, Iran admitted their nuke sites had been "badly damaged".

Foreign ministry official Email Baghaei said there had been "significant" damage caused by the US's bunker buster bomb blitz.

He said: "Our nuclear installations have been badly damaged, that’s for sure."

It came as President Trump had angrily hit back at leaked intelligence reports he accuses of downplaying the success of the US strikes in blunting Iran's nuclear programme.

He slammed reporting that suggested the Fordow plant hadn't been "obliterated" and revealed Israel had sent agents to the plant to confirm its destruction.

Israeli officials had denied this to local media.

Elsewhere, in a funny moment, NATO chief Rutte referred to the President as "daddy" as he flattered him for holding the ceasefire together between Iran and Israel.

Israel had launched a campaign of airstrikes in an effort to stop Iran developing a nuclear weapon.

Rutte said, "Daddy sometimes has to use strong language" after President Trump swore in front of cameras on Tuesday.

The US president shouted at reporters in front of the White House: “They don’t know what the f*** they’re doing” as the ceasefire between Israel and Iran sat on the brink of collapse.

Those present in the room at the crunch NATO summit laughed at the humorous moment with Trump saying, "every now and then you have to use a certain word".

Rutte also labelled President Trump a "man of strength and peace" after his sweary outburst and a call with PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday was able to turn around Israeli jets.

President Trump also promised to bomb Iran again if the Ayatollah tries to build back its nuclear enrichment programme.

The President is now taking a victory lap after his successful B-2 blitz on Iran's nuke plants on Saturday.

But the mad Ayatollah is now demanding compensation over the damage the bombs caused.

Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh told Iranian media Iran is going to try and chase the US through courts and diplomats to try and get paid back.

President Trump is in the Netherlands for the crunch NATO summit which is pushing for trillions more in defense spending across the alliance.

The American met with the Dutch King and Queen for breakfast this morning.

Snaps captured him grinning broadly after he became the first US President to spend a night at the luxury Palace Huis ten Bosch.

President Trump's attention will now turn to the other major global conflict - Russia's invasion of Ukraine - with Vlad threatening the rest of the continent.

His push to get Europeans spending more on defense has come to fruition, with NATO members expected to pledge a target of five per cent of GDP on defense spending.

Stay up to date with the latest on Israel vs Iran with The Sun's live blog below...

US 'obliterates' Iranian main nuclear sites, Tehran declares 'war starts now'

U.S. Says Strikes 'Devastated' Iran's Nuclear Program

