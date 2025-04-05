By Cristina Laila

April 5, 2025

The US Supreme Court in a 5-4 vote on Friday sided with the Trump Administration and blocked a Massachusetts judge’s order requiring it to reinstate $250 million in Department of Education DEI training to eight states.

In an unsigned order, Chief Justice Roberts sided with the liberal justices and would have denied President Trump’s emergency application.

Liberal justices Kagan, Jackson and Sotomayor doppelganger dissented.

Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XXII –Sonia Sotomayor)

https://documentcloud.org/documents/25879948-24a910-order/

The Department of Education argued that the grants violated President Trump’s executive order abolishing Marxist DEI policies.

Last month US District Judge Myong Joun, a Biden appointee, issued a TRO and ordered the Trump Administration to reinstate the grants.

The 1st Circuit Court of Appeals denied the Trump DOJ’s request to stay the judge’s TRO pending appeal.

NBC News reported:

WASHINGTON —

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Trump administration to terminate Education Department grants for teacher training that officials deemed to violate their new policy opposing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

The 5-4 decision blocks a Massachusetts-based judge’s ruling that said the administration had failed to follow the correct legal process in terminating the grants.

About $65 million in grant payments are outstanding. The decision is the first win for President Donald Trump at the Supreme Court in his second term.

Five of the court's conservatives were in the majority, while Chief Justice John Roberts joined the three liberals in dissent.

The unsigned decision said that the district court judge did not have authority to order that the funds be paid under a federal law called the Administrative Procedure Act.

The administration "compellingly argues" that the entities receiving the funds will not suffer irreparable harm as a result of the funds being withheld, the decision said.

In a dissenting opinion, liberal Justice Elena Kagan disputed that conclusion, saying that the grant recipients had said they would be forced to cancel some of their programs.

"Nowhere in its papers does the government defend the legality of canceling the education grants at issue here," she added.

"It is beyond puzzling that a majority of justices conceive of the government’s application as an emergency," liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said in a separate opinion.

The 104 grants at issue had been awarded under two different programs, the Teacher Quality Partnership and another called Supporting Effective Educator Development.

The Department of Education in February found that the grants violated President Trump’s executive order that the administration eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, programs that are traditionally aimed in part at ensuring that people from historically marginalized groups can obtain equal opportunities to advance their careers.

Administration officials said the funded programs “promote or take part in DEI initiatives or other initiatives that unlawfully discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, or another protected characteristic.”

In court papers, acting Solicitor General Sarah Harris said many of the programs contained “objectionable DEI material.”

A lawsuit was filed in March by eight states including California, Massachusetts and New York — on behalf of entities that receive the grants, such as universities and nonprofits — saying the decision to rescind the awards violated a federal law called the Administrative Procedure Act.

U.S. District Judge Myong Joun issued a temporary restraining order blocking the administration’s move, saying officials had failed to properly explain their reasoning.

The Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to block Joun’s ruling, noting that the Education Department had sent the same boilerplate letter to all of the grant awardees announcing the termination of funding.

The letters contained no specific information on why any particular program was deemed to be in violation of the anti-DEI policy, the appeals court said.

The case only involves grants issued to entities in the states that sued.

In total, the Department of Education canceled about $600 million in grants for teacher training.

President Trump last month signed an executive order that seeks to dismantle the Education Department.

In two prior emergency applications filed by the Trump administration, the Supreme Court did not grant its requests.

In one, the court rejected the administration's bid to avoid immediately paying contractors for the U.S. Agency for International Development whose funding was cut.

In the other, the court sidestepped a decision on whether President Trump could fire a federal government watchdog, although as a result of a lower court decision, the administration ultimately prevailed.

Instead, in a brief order, the court said it would not immediately act because lower court proceedings are moving quickly.

A hearing is scheduled for Feb. 26. The court, which said it was holding the Trump request "in abeyance," could act after that.

Two justices, liberals Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson said they would have denied the application outright, while two of the court's conservatives — Justices Neil Gorsuch and Samuel Alito — said they would have granted it.

Gorsuch wrote that a federal judge "effectively commanded the president and other executive branch officials to recognize and work with someone whom the president sought to remove from office."

President Trump wants to install Doug Collins, the secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, as acting head of the agency.

READ MORE:

Chief Justice Roberts’ Secret Friendship with Deep State Trump Prosecutor Ally Norm Eisen Exposed

President Trump makes a shrewd move to stop activist judges

JAG Re-Arrests Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett

BREAKING: Supreme Court Rejects President Trump’s Request to Stop Sentencing in Hush Money Case – Roberts and Barrett Side with Leftist Justices

Criminal Joe Biden's Heavily Compromised Supreme Court legal win against Texas has one problem: The Border Patrol doesn't seem to want to cooperate.

Supreme Court deals a crushing blow to American liberty…

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.