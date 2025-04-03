By American Media Group

A HOLY RELIC, A GLOBAL COVER-UP, AND ONE MAN WHO DARES TO SPEAK

Mel Gibson, no stranger to controversy or truth-telling, has stepped forward once again — not to promote a film, but to defend what may be the most sacred artifact in Christian history.

His warning is simple, powerful, and impossible to ignore:

“They’re lying to you about the Shroud of Turin.”

For decades, the Shroud of Turin has been dismissed by mainstream media and secular academics as a medieval forgery, based largely on a single radiocarbon dating test from 1988.

But now, a wave of new scientific studies, cutting-edge analysis, and historical evidence are forcing that narrative to collapse.

And Mel Gibson is putting his name, reputation, and voice behind the truth.

This isn’t just about cloth.

It’s about Christ.

And the war to bury Him — again — in lies.

THE 1988 RADIODATING SCANDAL — FLAWED FROM THE START

In 1988, scientists claimed the Shroud was a medieval creation, dating it to somewhere between 1260 and 1390 AD.

That single result was broadcast globally and used as ammunition against believers. But that test is now under serious scientific fire.

Robert Rucker, a nuclear engineer, has demonstrated that neutron radiation exposure could have skewed the carbon dating results.

Joseph G. Marino has documented a long trail of bias, errors, and omitted data in his extensive research on the 1988 test.

Michael Kowalsski’s work points to the fact that the 1988 sample may have come from a repaired corner of the Shroud, not the original fabric.

And Professor Julio Fanty conducted three different tests showing the Shroud may actually date to 33 BC ± 250 years — placing it exactly in the timeline of Jesus Christ.

ANALYSIS:

The 1988 results are crumbling under the weight of truth.

What was once used to bury the Shroud is now being buried itself — by real science, not narrative-driven “consensus.”

THE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE — NO PAINT, NO TRICK, NO COINCIDENCE

One of the most compelling facts about the Shroud is this: the image is not painted.

There are no traces of paint, dye, or pigment.

The image is confined to the topmost layer of microscopic linen fibers — a detail impossible to reproduce with any known medieval technique.

The image is also a photographic negative — a property unknown in the 13th century.

Researchers have long believed the image was formed by a burst of ultraviolet radiation — a flash of light so intense, it would require technology we still don’t possess.

This isn’t symbolism. This isn’t artistic genius.

This is a literal imprint of something — or someone — divine.

ANALYSIS:

If it’s not painted, not dyed, not carved, and not explainable by any mechanical process, then what are we looking at? Science can’t recreate it.

But faith can recognize it.

FIBERS, POLLEN, AND BLOOD — THE SHROUD’S GLOBAL DNA

Beyond the image, the fabric of the Shroud itself is a treasure trove of clues:

The weave — a 3:1 herringbone pattern — was common in ancient Israel, but virtually unknown in medieval Europe.

Pollen grains found embedded in the cloth come from Jerusalem, northern Syria, Anatolia, and Constantinople — tracing a path that matches Christian tradition.

DNA analysis has identified sequences from multiple ethnic backgrounds, including Middle Eastern origins, further supporting the Shroud’s ancient and international journey.

Most powerfully, the blood on the Shroud is real human blood, type AB, with high levels of bilirubin — consistent with extreme trauma, torture, and crucifixion.

ANALYSIS:

These are not abstract facts. They’re forensic realities.

The fabric, the particles, the blood — all speak of a real man, crucified in brutal conditions, wrapped in a burial cloth that traveled across empires and centuries to reach us.

THE HUNGARIAN PRAY MANUSCRIPT AND THE IMAGE THAT DEFIED HISTORY

Dating back to 1192, the Hungarian Pray Manuscript contains a depiction of Jesus being wrapped in a burial shroud with striking similarities to the Shroud of Turin — including the herringbone weave and four burn holes in a unique pattern.

This single document predates the 1988 carbon dating window by nearly a century, obliterating the claim that the Shroud is a medieval creation.

ANALYSIS:

They say, “follow the science,” but when the science contradicts their narrative, they bury it.

Historical records like the Pray Manuscript prove that the Shroud was known and venerated long before 1260 — and that the carbon dating was wrong from the start.

A RELIC UNDER ATTACK — AND A VOICE THAT STILL DEFENDS IT

The Shroud of Turin is not just fabric. It’s faith made physical.

It has been studied by pathologists, chemists, physicists, engineers, and historians. And still, no one has been able to explain it away.

Not because it’s a trick — but because it isn’t one.

Now, as we approach 2025, a Jubilee Year for the Church, the Shroud may be displayed again to the public — a moment that could reignite the world’s connection to Christ’s suffering and resurrection.

Mel Gibson’s warning echoes louder than ever:

“They’re lying to you about the Shroud.”

And now, we know why.

CONCLUSION: THE LIE IS COLLAPSING — AND THE TRUTH IS SHINING THROUGH

For decades, they used one flawed test to erase centuries of faith.

But now, wave after wave of new science and historical validation is exposing the cover-up.

The Shroud of Turin is not just likely to be real — it is, in every measurable way, impossible to fake.

And that makes it the most dangerous artifact in the world… to those who fear the truth.

This is not just cloth. This is the calling card of a crucified King.

And Mel Gibson, in courage and conviction, is helping the world see it again.

In October 1355, the Shroud of Turin was shown to the world for the first time when a French knight named Geoffroi de Charny displayed in a church in Lirey what he claimed was the greatest treasure recovered from the plundering of the Crusades.

A relic lost for more than thirteen centuries, destined to strengthen the faith of the entire Christian world. A treasure turned into the most powerful connection between humanity, God, and the Son.

The knight was presenting what was said to be the shroud that had covered Jesus of Nazareth after his death by crucifixion. A cloth in which his face and body could be seen.

The only physical evidence of the image of the Son of God.

The story of what would come to be known as the Holy Shroud had begun to be written.

A cloth that has captivated both believers and scientists. Known in academic circles as the "Shroud of Turin" due to its final resting place, it remains an enigma that has led to countless dead ends.

Either it is the actual shroud that covered the body of Jesus Christ, or it is a medieval forgery. And neither option has ever achieved unanimous consensus.

After radiocarbon dating in 1988 determined that the cloth had been made in the Middle Ages—over a thousand years after the historical Jesus’ death—the mystery seemed to be settled for more than three decades.

But in November 2024, following a controversial article, speculation about the origins of the Shroud of Turin resurfaced one last time.

