By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

March 20, 2025

White Hats on Wednesday arrested a Deep State federal judge for treason after obtaining evidence proving Barack Hussein Obama “instructed” him to issue orders enjoining the President to stop deporting illegal aliens.

On Saturday, D.C. Judge James Boasberg, who was presiding over a lawsuit challenging deportation, signed two rulings aimed at blocking President Trump from removing Venezuelan Tren de Aragua and MS-13 gang members from US soil.

Boasberg, an Obama appointee, is among a bevy of radical justices hell-bent on thwarting the President’s agenda, which includes banishing illegals and eliminating fraud and wasteful spending.

Following Boasberg’s ruling, the President on social media called for his impeachment, writing that lower judiciaries had no authority to usurp the Executive Branch.

The Left acrimoniously accused President Trump of purging the Judicial Branch of judges who disagreed with him.

It’s unclear whether the President’s reformed Department of Justice and the FBI opened a case on Boasberg, but JAG, having observed firsthand how bloodthirsty illegals behaved at Guantanamo Bay, felt that any judge protecting them must have an agenda.

Ostensibly with Rear Admiral Lea Reynolds’ consent, JAG quietly launched its own investigation, and quickly discovered that Boasberg had kept in touch with Obama and had ties to Act Blue, a liberal domestic terrorist organization masquerading as a harmless political action committee.

“Within 24 hours, we found out Boasberg got money from Act Blue and was told by Obama to injunct POTUS’ deportation efforts. The evidence was compelling enough to issue a warrant charging Boasberg with treason,” a JAG source told Real Raw News.

Our source wouldn’t share the evidence or say how JAG acquired it so expeditiously, citing operational security.

“Since President Trump’s return, we have the same technological capability as US Army Cybercommand,” was all he’d presently say on the matter.

On Wednesday evening, he added, JAG agents tailed Boasberg and his two private security guards from his home to Kingbird, a posh D.C. restaurant, confronting the trio before they had a chance to enter.

Displaying the warrant, the JAG agents said they were taking custody of Boasberg and had the authority to use lethal force against anyone impeding their goal.

Boasberg predictably said the military had no right to detain him and that he intended to keep his dinner reservation.

“You’ll get dinner, but they don’t serve Wagyu beef where you’re going,” a JAG agent told him, according to an incident report reviewed by RRN.

JAG offered Boasberg’s security a reasonable ultimatum: Go home or join him.

The security guards whispered to each other, then said, “We’re outta here.”

Our source said Boasberg has been brought to a JAG holding facility.

“Here’s the deal. We’ll share our evidence with the Justice Department to see if they’ll act on it and prosecute. If not, he’s ours, and we’ll compel him to face a tribunal,” our source said.