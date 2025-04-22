By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

April 22, 2025

As the Secret Service cannot be trusted to investigate itself, President Donald Trump has asked military intelligence to investigate the theft of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s purse, which vanished from a table at a D.C. eatery where Noem, her children, and her Secret Service detail were dining Easter Sunday.

News of the security breach became public knowledge on Monday.

Noem reported that her purse—which held her DHS access badge, $3,000 cash, her passport, medications, and perhaps other valuables—was stolen by a white male wearing a medical mask, based on reviewed security footage at the Capitol Burger restaurant.

How the unidentified thief got near Noem’s table and pilfered the purse under the watchful eyes of four agents is a suspicious mystery.

Two of them, Real Raw News has learned, have been put on administrative leave for “gross incompetence.”

Following the thievery, Secret Service Director Steve Curran announced the service would thoroughly investigate the case.

But a source at the US Army Criminal Investigation Division told Real Raw News that Curran’s assurances didn’t assuage President Trump’s concern that the service, long rooted in the Deep State, could’ve orchestrated the theft for reasons yet unknown.

“POTUS asked us to do our own investigating. We see two possibilities: the agents were either totally negligent or in it. Of course, Secretary Noem’s credentials were deactivated and replaced immediately. And there’s more—we were told a cell phone was in her purse, but we weren’t told if it was her personal or government-issued work phone. If you ask me, Noem’s detail was probably too busy ogling her—and let’s face it, she is a beautiful woman, stellar really—or one or more were involved in the theft,” our source said.

He added that President Trump asked CID to probe the agents’ backgrounds rather than pursue the mysterious thief who absconded with Noem’s purse, a request inherently suggesting that the Deep Staters in the Secret Service endured the arrest of former director Kimberly Cheatle and President Trump’s ascension to the Oval Office.

“There are about 3,500 active special agents in the Secret Service, and a crap load of them are DEI hires done during the Biden regime. Sadly, few have been fired since POTUS and DOGE started slashing the federal workforce; it’s not easy recruiting and training qualified agents who’ll stay loyal to POTUS. If we can prove the agents, any of them, were involved, they’ll face the maximum punishment,” our source said.

“Let’s face facts. If the thief got close enough to grab a purse off a table, he or she could’ve taken Noem out,” he said in closing.