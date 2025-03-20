By Jim Hᴏft

March 20, 2025

The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) has released a second batch of documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

This follows President Donald Trump’s January 23, 2025, executive order requiring the full declassification of all remaining records concerning the assassinations of both JFK and his brother, Robert F. Kennedy.

The latest release includes more than 31,400 pages across 1,059 PDF files, adding to the initial batch made on Wednesday evening, which contained 32,000 pages spanning 1,123 PDF files.

These files, part of the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection, are accessible online at the National Archives (JFK Release 2025) or in person at the National Archives at College Park, Maryland.

View the JFK Files here

Read online, or download to search by keyword. Promises made, promises kept.

JFK Files – Part 1Download JFK Files – Part 2Download

“Per DNI, there are still more docs being uploaded to archives website. They are scanning and uploading in real time. ALL documents can be viewed in person at the [National Archives] facility in College Park, Maryland if you don’t want to wait for them to be uploaded online. Please share this if you see people asking,” Rep. Anna Paulina wrote.

According to Luna, “The file I am particularly interested is a CIA IG report from whistleblowers alleging that the CIA hid information from Congress ref JFK assassination as it implicated them (shortly after the assassination). We were given this as a tip and there is actually a document we are currently tracking down.”

DNI Tulsi Gabbard also released the following statement following the release of first batch:

