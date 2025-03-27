By Revolver

March 27, 2025

The weaponized judiciary has hit a new low. We’ve seen activist judges pull every trick in the book to block, stall, and sabotage President Trump at every turn.

But now, they’re going after something even more dangerous—the President’s authority over national security.

In an unprecedented move, a federal judge has blocked President Trump from revoking the security clearance of Perkins Coie.

This is the same deep-state law firm that helped manufacture the Russia hoax.

The same firm is funded by George Soros to the tune of $22 million and is deeply embedded in every major left-wing lawfare attack against President Trump and the American people.

And here is some more information on this Deep State law firm:

Wall Street Apes:

So now, the very people who worked to frame President Trump, spy on his campaign, and launch baseless legal attacks against him are being protected by an activist judge—keeping their access to sensitive national security information intact.

Think about that.

The judicial branch is now telling the Commander-in-Chief who he can and cannot revoke security clearance from.

This isn’t just lawfare—this is a full-blown judicial coup.

Investigative reporter Julie Kelly wants to know when the impeachment proceedings will kick off…

We’ve been covering these lawfare attacks as fast as they unfold, but at this point, we don’t need more words—we need action.

Serious, tactical action.

If we don’t get control of this weaponized judiciary, everything we’ve fought for will be gone.

The left has mastered the art of using courts, obscure laws, and activist judges to do their dirty work, and it’s starting to feel like the right still doesn’t have a real strategy to fight back.

We reported that President Trump planned to force these judges to put up bonds—making them financially accountable when they lose.

But where’s the update on that memorandum?

And why isn’t it stopping rogue judges like this latest one?

READ MORE:

JAG Re-Arrests Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett. BARRETT SECRET IDENTITY REVEALED – BARRETT WAS TRAINED AS A CHILD BY SATANISTS AND IS A SECRET WEAPON OF A FOREIGN POWER.

Many are cheering President Trump’s latest move to shut down the left’s activist judges. This move comes after the Supreme Court’s 5-4 ruling, where Amy Coney Barrett (and Justice Roberts) sided with the left once again and backed a federal activist judge’s power to force President Trump to hand over $2 billion to USAID contractors.

Yet another blow to Trump’s America First mandate.

So, now we know, it’s not just federal judges weaponizing the courts—now even the Supreme Court is getting in on the act.

And worse, it’s coming from justices who are supposed to be on our side.

We recently covered that very story, reminding readers that we’ve had concerns about Amy Coney Barrett (and Justice Roberts) from the start.

Mike Lee is supposedly working on legislation to stop these federal judges from acting like they run the country from the bench.

Look:

That’s all well and good, but we need an update on where this stands, too.

This isn’t just an attack on President Trump’s agenda—it’s an attack on the American people.

We sent President Trump back to the White House with a clear mandate to fix this country, but thanks to left-wing judicial insurrection, that mandate is being systematically overruled.

READ MORE:

