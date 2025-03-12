Tuzara Post Newsletter
BREAKING: Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard Revokes Security Clearances From 51 ‘Spies Who Lied,’ Blinken, Detainee Letitia…
Daily Brief No Longer Provided to Fake Joe Biden
9 hrs ago
•
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
Tuzara Post Newsletter
BREAKING: Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard Revokes Security Clearances From 51 ‘Spies Who Lied,’ Blinken, Detainee Letitia James and Deep State Lawyers
West Texas Measles Scare: Fact, Fantasy, Or Somewhere In Between
By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News
10 hrs ago
•
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
Tuzara Post Newsletter
West Texas Measles Scare: Fact, Fantasy, Or Somewhere In Between
Michael Pence Military Tribunal, Conclusion
Admiral Reynolds set a sentencing date for Mike Pence to hang for treason, sedition, and horrific crimes against children on March 15.
10 hrs ago
•
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
5
Tuzara Post Newsletter
Michael Pence Military Tribunal, Conclusion
1
“Massive Cyberattack Against X” (Formerly Known as Twitter)
Elon Musk reveals shocking reason X is down today. Musk Points Finger at Ukraine for Cyber Attack on X That Caused Major Outages
20 hrs ago
•
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
Tuzara Post Newsletter
“Massive Cyberattack Against X” (Formerly Known as Twitter)
Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte Arrested on ICC Warrant for Alleged Crimes Against Humanity Related to His Anti-Drug Campaign
Human rights groups have recorded approximately 1,400 suspicious killings in Davao during the 22 years Rodrigo Duterte served as mayor and over 6,200…
22 hrs ago
•
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
2
Tuzara Post Newsletter
Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte Arrested on ICC Warrant for Alleged Crimes Against Humanity Related to His Anti-Drug Campaign
4
WHITE HOUSE UNDER ATTACK: ANOTHER FAILED DEEP STATE ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT ON PRESIDENT TRUMP!
Secret Service ELIMINATES Armed Attacker Before He Could Strike – WHITE HATS KNEW EVERYTHING & MOVED PRESIDENT TRUMP TO SAFETY JUST IN TIME!
Mar 11
•
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
2
Tuzara Post Newsletter
WHITE HOUSE UNDER ATTACK: ANOTHER FAILED DEEP STATE ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT ON PRESIDENT TRUMP!
1
Special Forces Destroy US Weapons in Ukraine
USSF has been in Ukraine since the start of Putin’s Special Military Operation. They had worked jointly with Russian Spetsnaz to stop child traffickers…
Mar 11
•
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
4
Tuzara Post Newsletter
Special Forces Destroy US Weapons in Ukraine
1
White Hats Arrest Ex-CIA planning to Kidnap and Drug President Trump into Launching Nuclear Holocaust
ARCYBER had identified disgruntled CIA agent William Jackson’s accomplices and forwarded intel to General Smith, whose Marines apprehended the four…
Mar 11
•
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
1
Tuzara Post Newsletter
White Hats Arrest Ex-CIA planning to Kidnap and Drug President Trump into Launching Nuclear Holocaust
BOMBSHELL: 9/11 Hijackers Were on The CIA Payroll!!!
Two 9/11 Hijackers Were CIA Recruits, Says Shocking Court Filing. 23 years since the Sept 11 terror attacks, spotlight turns to an investigator's…
Mar 10
•
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
5
Tuzara Post Newsletter
BOMBSHELL: 9/11 Hijackers Were on The CIA Payroll!!!
NATIONAL SECURITY ARCHIVE REPORT: CIA Used ‘Behavioral Brainwashing Techniques’ on Unaware US Citizens
WATCH 2+ Hours of Secrets the CIA Doesn't Want You to Know
Mar 10
•
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
2
Tuzara Post Newsletter
NATIONAL SECURITY ARCHIVE REPORT: CIA Used ‘Behavioral Brainwashing Techniques’ on Unaware US Citizens
Michael Pence Military Tribunal, Part III
Addressing the panelists, Adm. Reynolds said, “The Office of Military Commissions reserves the right to revoke immunity agreements in certain…
Mar 10
•
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
3
Tuzara Post Newsletter
Michael Pence Military Tribunal, Part III
The United States abandons the planning of new military exercises in Europe
No More U.S.-Europe Anti-Russia Wargames? President Trump 'Withdraws From New Military Exercises'.
Mar 9
•
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
3
Tuzara Post Newsletter
The United States abandons the planning of new military exercises in Europe
3
