Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Home
Archive
Leaderboard
About
BREAKING: Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard Revokes Security Clearances From 51 ‘Spies Who Lied,’ Blinken, Detainee Letitia…
Daily Brief No Longer Provided to Fake Joe Biden
  
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
West Texas Measles Scare: Fact, Fantasy, Or Somewhere In Between
By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News
  
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
Michael Pence Military Tribunal, Conclusion
Admiral Reynolds set a sentencing date for Mike Pence to hang for treason, sedition, and horrific crimes against children on March 15.
  
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
1
“Massive Cyberattack Against X” (Formerly Known as Twitter)
Elon Musk reveals shocking reason X is down today. Musk Points Finger at Ukraine for Cyber Attack on X That Caused Major Outages
  
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte Arrested on ICC Warrant for Alleged Crimes Against Humanity Related to His Anti-Drug Campaign
Human rights groups have recorded approximately 1,400 suspicious killings in Davao during the 22 years Rodrigo Duterte served as mayor and over 6,200…
  
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
4
WHITE HOUSE UNDER ATTACK: ANOTHER FAILED DEEP STATE ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT ON PRESIDENT TRUMP!
Secret Service ELIMINATES Armed Attacker Before He Could Strike – WHITE HATS KNEW EVERYTHING & MOVED PRESIDENT TRUMP TO SAFETY JUST IN TIME!
  
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
1
Special Forces Destroy US Weapons in Ukraine
USSF has been in Ukraine since the start of Putin’s Special Military Operation. They had worked jointly with Russian Spetsnaz to stop child traffickers…
  
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
1
White Hats Arrest Ex-CIA planning to Kidnap and Drug President Trump into Launching Nuclear Holocaust
ARCYBER had identified disgruntled CIA agent William Jackson’s accomplices and forwarded intel to General Smith, whose Marines apprehended the four…
  
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
BOMBSHELL: 9/11 Hijackers Were on The CIA Payroll!!!
Two 9/11 Hijackers Were CIA Recruits, Says Shocking Court Filing. 23 years since the Sept 11 terror attacks, spotlight turns to an investigator's…
  
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
NATIONAL SECURITY ARCHIVE REPORT: CIA Used ‘Behavioral Brainwashing Techniques’ on Unaware US Citizens
WATCH 2+ Hours of Secrets the CIA Doesn't Want You to Know
  
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
Michael Pence Military Tribunal, Part III
Addressing the panelists, Adm. Reynolds said, “The Office of Military Commissions reserves the right to revoke immunity agreements in certain…
  
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
The United States abandons the planning of new military exercises in Europe
No More U.S.-Europe Anti-Russia Wargames? President Trump 'Withdraws From New Military Exercises'.
  
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
3
© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture